Top 5 headshot tips for Free Fire beginners

Free Fire offers an intense shooting control mechanism. Players can get their hands on different weapons with different recoils and damage. They can deal the most amount of damage to enemies by connecting headshots.

To do this, users are always looking for easy ways to get more headshots. It helps them increase their tier rank and stats.

Helping beginners get more headshots in Free Fire

5) Crosshair positioning

Crosshair placement is vital in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Crosshair placement is a basic tip in being able to connect more headshots on opponents. Players are recommended to always keep their crosshair or round dot-circle sign in the middle of the screen so it transfers onto the enemies' head position.

It will help them take less time to adjust their aim and knock down enemies much more quickly.

4) Practice in the training grounds

Another important tip in getting more headshots in Free Fire for beginners is to train. There are lots of drills available to perform in the training grounds to improve their aim.

Gamers are advised to spend ten minutes in the training ground before playing any ranked match in Free Fire.

3) Controls layout

A concise controls layout in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire allows users to change their default control setup to whatever they are more comfortable with. They can shift from thumb control to either a three-finger or four-finger claw setup.

It increases the ability to use more buttons at once and improves their headshot accuracy.

2) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire can be tweaked as well (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings are vital in helping beginners improve their headshot precision. Players can make a few changes to their sensitivity settings to enhance their reflexes and aim.

Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for more headshots in Free Fire:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 85-95

2x Scope: 70-80

4x Scope: 70-80

Sniper Scope: 25-35

Free Look: 70

1) Take TPP advantage

Gamers can use the different covers like walls, rocks, and gloo walls to take advantage of TPP and shoot their rivals. It will help get initial damage on enemies and then headshots.

Players can also practice some professional moves like crouch+shot and jump+shot to connect more headshots in Free Fire.

