Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for 2GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title developed by Garena. Players can enjoy much higher graphics-intensive gameplay filled with better features, though it offers the same settings as Free Fire.

When it comes to in-game performance, players can achieve better headshot accuracy with good sensitivity settings. It will help them control the recoil of all weapons and improve their reaction time.

Free Fire MAX: Sensitivity settings that work well for 2GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings play a major role in enhancing a player's gameplay with better aim, accuracy and recoil control. The player's crosshair placement can also be improved by changing the sensitivity settings for more headshots. Players are advised to master the new settings in the training area to develop sharp muscle memory necessary for better hand-eye coordination.

Here are the best possible sensitivity settings for players using a smartphone with 2GB RAM in Free Fire MAX.

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 80

4X Scope: 70

Sniper Scope: 50

Free Look: 50

Beginners can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings:

Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone. Look for the settings menu in the upper-right corner. Tap on it, and you will see lots of settings options. Click on the Sensitivity option to view your sensitivity settings and change them.

Tips to improve gameplay in Free Fire MAX

1) Practice more on the training grounds

Training grounds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can always head to the training grounds to work on any flaws in their gameplay. Here, players can learn new shots like jump+shot, crouch+shot and prone+shot to do a surprise attack on the enemy player. They can also work on their recoil control.

2) Work on game sense

In Free Fire MAX, players with good game sense are more capable of getting higher kills and reaching tiers like Heroic and Grandmaster. They can improve their game sense by using a good pair of headphones to hear the enemy's footsteps. It will help them to pinpoint the exact location of enemy players and take them down instantly.

3) Change the control layout

Free Fire MAX controls layout settings (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX also offers players the option to change the layout of their controls. They can change their control setup from the default two thumbs to a three-finger claw or four-finger claw setup. It will help them to achieve a firmer grip and using more buttons will improve their reflexes.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings vary depending on the device and may not be the same for everyone. This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, and players can make necessary tweaks, if needed.

Edited by Sabine Algur