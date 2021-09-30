5 tips to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is the premium version of the popular survival battle royale title, Free Fire. The game offers much higher-quality graphics and many other immersive features.

All Free Fire players hope to master different weapons and control recoil to get to higher tiers. All of this is to improve their stats. Headshots are considered the deadliest shots in the game. A single headshot can instantly take down an enemy player. Moreover, a precision headshot is a mark of a proficient player.

Follow these tips to boost your headshot percentage in Free Fire Max

5) Practice in the training area

Players who are looking to boost their headshot percentage need to practice on all weapons. Players can regularly visit the training ground to master the recoil of weapons—particularly practice assault and sniper rifles. With the OB30 update, the training area has been revamped. Players can now perform drills and practice effectively.

4) Changes in custom HUD

Free Fire Max also offers the option to make changes to the custom HUD layout. Players can shift from two thumb controls to a three-finger or four-finger claw layout. This will help players improve their reflexes as well as their headshot percentage. With more fingers added to use more buttons, the player will be much more capable of doing shots like jumo+shot, crouch+shot, and much more.

3) Crosshair position

Crosshair placement is vital in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Crosshair placement also plays a significant part in increasing the headshot percentage in Free Fire Max. Players are always recommended to keep their crosshairs on the enemy's head position. It will help players to connect more of their bullets to the opponent's enemy's head. Players can boost their headshot accuracy to a great extent with good crosshair positioning.

2) Shot stable enemy players

Time your shot at getting more headshots (Image via Garena)

The second tip to increase headshot percentage is to shoot stable enemy players. Players are recommended to take their shot when the enemy player is standing still. It is tough to connect headshots when the opponent is running or in motion. Hence, try to shoot only when the enemy player is stable.

1) Customize Sensitivity

Free Fire Max Sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Garena)

The best way to improve headshot percentage in Free Fire Max is by mastering the Sensitivity. With a comfortable grip on the weapon, players can easily acquire headshots. This is an important factor in becoming comfortable with any weapon.

Many players try to emulate their favorite professional players' settings. However, it is always advisable to adjust to an individual's comfort. This will require a bit of tinkering with the levels.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen