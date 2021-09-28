5 major changes to Free Fire characters and guns in the latest OB30 update

Free Fire is all set to release its latest OB30 update to its users across the globe. The update can be downloaded directly from the app store available on your smartphone. Upon updating, players will be able to check the new additions, modes, and other features.

For Android users, the size of the update is around 400 MB. Players can head to the Google Play Store to download the update.

Many changes have been made to character skills, and various weapons have been buffed and nerfed in the OB30 update of the title. In this article, we list the five major changes made to Free Fire characters and guns in the latest OB30 update.

Character changes in Free Fire OB30 update

Here are the changes made to different characters and their skills in the game:

5) Chrono

In the OB30 update, Chrono's movement speed and skill duration have been reduced.

Skill duration is 3/3/4/4/5/5 seconds

Movement speed is 5/6/7/8/9/10%

The cooldown period is now changed to 250/242/235/229/224/220 seconds.

4) Wukong

Upon using the camouflage skill, players will see a reduction in their movement speed b 20% in the new OB30 update.

3) Andrew

Andrew's Awakened skill's reduced damage is now changed as 5/7/8/9/10/11%.

2) Shirou

Shirou's Damage Delivered skill is now improved in the Free Fire OB30 update. Its cooldown period has been changed to 25/24/22/19/15/10 seconds.

1) Jai

With the new OB30 update, players will be able to purchase Jai's Microchip. It will help players equip the Raging Reload skill of Jai's character.

Gun changes in Free Fire OB30 update

In the OB30 update, some new changes are also made to various guns in the game. It will help players to have a much-enhanced gaming experience.

AWM: Armor Penetration increased by 8 percent.

P90: Range increased by 10 percent.

UMP: Recoil increased by 8 percent.

SKS: Minimum damage while using the scope is buffed by 25%.

Vector:

Reload time: -20%

Rate of fire: -5%

Ammo: -5

Rate of fire in Akimbo: -20%

Movement speed in Akimbo: -4

SPAS 12: Range increased by 12%.

F-Knife: Base damage increased by 50%, and the rate of fire improved by 20%.

New Treatment Sniper:

Base damage: 70

Heal Strength: 50

Rate of Fire: 0.45

Grenade: Maximum damage reduced by 25%.

