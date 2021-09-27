5 best features from Free Fire OB30 leaked patch notes

Free Fire is one of the most widely played games in the battle royale category. The game is famous for its regular updates. New updates always bring a flurry of new modes, settings, weapons, and much more to the game. The OB30 update is one of the most awaited updates in the Free Fire gaming community. The patch notes for the OB30 update were recently made available by a renowned data miner named Knight Clown.

5 Best leaked features of Free Fire's OB30 update

5) Quality of life changes:

Some more important features to look out for in the OB30 update are the training island and the new ranked mode score calculation. For better battle practice, the combat zone in the training area will get cleared. In the new ranked mode score calculation, players will get a reduction in their score on getting revived. Players who revive their teammates will get additional points.

4) UI and animation changes:

New UI changes and animations in OB30 (Image via Free Fire)

With the OB30 update, there are some changes made to the Guild UI. Other features include the ability to record gameplay and see it when the game ends. This will help players analyze their gameplay and make the necessary changes.

3) Character changes:

Character skill changes (Image via Free Fire)

The new update will also bring some required changes to the characters and their abilities. Chrono and Wukong have had the biggest changes in their skills in the upcoming update. For Chrono, their skill's movement speed and duration have been reduced. Wukong's movement speed has also been reduced by 20% on ability activation.

2) Airdrop Vending Machines:

Airdrop Vending Machine (Image via Free Fire)

The OB30 update will also feature a new airdrop vending machine. It will be a different vending machine in terms of the current machines available for players in the game. The new vending machine will be exclusive to classic and ranked matches. Players will be able to buy special supplies like a level 4 helmet and vest with the help of FF coins.

1) Weapon Balancing:

Weapon balancing feature in OB30 (Image via Free Fire)

With the new OB30 update, the developers have made some necessary changes to various weapons. Some of the major updates made to weapon balancing are as follows:

SPAS-12:

Range: +10%.

FF-Knife:

Base Damage: +50%.

Rate of Fire: +20%.

AWM:

Armor Penetration: +8%

Vector:

Reload time: -20%.

Rate of fire: -5%.

Ammo: -5.

Rate of fire in Akimbo: -20%.

Movement speed in Akimbo: -4%

