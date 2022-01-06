5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in 2022

Free Fire characters are one of the most sought-after elements in the game. These characters have unique skills that are handy in many situations. There are two types of skills available with characters: active and passive skills.

Passive skills come with automatic activation and a lower cooldown period. Characters with passive skills are helpful for rank push and maintaining a high K/D ratio in the game. Here are the five best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion and is in no particular order.

Free Fire characters with the best passive abilities in 2022

5) Wukong

Wukong character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Wukong character has an amazing Camouflage skill. The skill can transform the player into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed. It comes with a duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown period of 300 seconds. The character is priced at 499 diamonds.

4) Otho

Otho's Memory Mist skill can be used by players with supporting roles on the team. Upon eliminating an enemy, the position of other enemies within 25m get revealed. Information on the enemy player position is shared with teammates. Players can get Otho's character for 499 diamonds.

3) Nairi

Nairi character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Nairi is one of the latest additions to Free Fire characters. The character is available for 499 diamonds in the store. His skill is called Ice Iron. With this skill, players can recover 20% durability of Gloo Walls every second. There is also a 20% increase in damage when the player is using an Assault rifle on the gloo walls.

2) Shirou

Shirou also has an impressive passive ability in the title. His 'Damage Delivered' skill helps the user mark the attacker for 6 seconds within a range of 80m. The marking is only visible to the user. Along with this, the first shot on the enemy deals 50% armor penetration. This ability has a cooldown period of 25 seconds.

1) Jota

Jota character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Jota has one of the best passive abilities in Free Fire. His Sustained Raids skill is fantastic for players. The skill allows the player to recover some HP by using the gun and hitting an enemy player. Upon knocking down an enemy, the player recovers 10% HP for the user. Players can get the character for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider