5 best AR gun skins in Garena Free Fire (December 2021)

Free Fire has an amazing system of weapon skins in which the outlook and attributes of the weapon are improved. Players are always looking for new skins to release and upgrade.

Assault rifles are one of the most used weapons in the game. These weapons have amazing damage as well as offer a significant rate of fire. Developers also release lots of cool-looking skins for assault rifles for a better experience. Here are the five best AR gun skins in the Garena Free Fire.

Best AR gun skins in Garena Free Fire

1) Flaming Red-AK

Flaming red AK gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Flaming Red AK skin is one of the coolest AR weapon skins. The skin comes with a red-colored theme with animated flames on it. Players can purchase it with the help of a 40 diamond weapon loot crate. Flaming Red AK comes with enhanced damage and range. However, players have to suffice for reduced magazine size.

2) Flaming Dragon-AK

Flaming Dragon gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The flaming dragon weapon skin is also an amazing AR gun skin in Free Fire. It has a white dragon imprinted over the weapon's body. It is available in the AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate, which costs 40 diamonds in the title. Players also get improved hit damage and rate of fire. However, the magazine size gets reduced with the flaming dragon AK skin.

3) Cyber Bounty Hunter-AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Cyber Bounty Hunter is one of Free Fire's most amazing-looking weapon skins. It has breath-taking animations on the weapon skin. The skin is on a blue and purple color theme. In the attributes, players get an increased rate of fire and accuracy. The range of the weapon is slightly reduced. The skin also comes with a specialized killfeed.

4) Great Plunder-Groza

Great Plunder Groza gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Great Plunder Groza weapon skin makes the weapon an unbeatable weapon in close-range. Upon equipping the gun skin, players get an increased damage per hit and accuracy, making it suitable for close and mid-range gunfights. It can be unlocked from Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate for 40 diamonds.

5) Operano-Groza

Operano Groza gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The last best AR gun skin on the list is the Operano Groza. It also has eye-catching animation and looks astonishing. Upon equipping the weapon skin, the accuracy and armor penetration of the weapon gets buffed. The only con of the gun skin is the decreased movement speed of the player.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer and is not in any particular order of rank.

