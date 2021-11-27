How to change nickname and signature in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most renowned battle royale titles in the mobile game industry industry with its regular updates and graphics. There are many other dynamics like customizable settings and options to change most of them.

Players can add fancy symbols to their names and make their profiles look cooler. The title also has a signature feature where players can add astonishing tag lines. This article discusses easy steps to change nicknames and signatures in Free Fire.

Changing a nickname through your profile in Free Fire

Guide to change nickname in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Players can change their nicknames in Free Fire with the help of rename cards or directly from their profile section. Gamers can add various cool-looking texts to their names. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your nickname on Free Fire:

1) Open Free Fire on your smartphone.

2) Click on your profile in the upper left corner.

3) Tap on the edit icon near the profile picture in the gallery section.

4) Click on the Nickname icon to change or add a new name to the profile.

5) Players can add new nicknames and tap on 390 diamonds to apply new changes.

6) Click on the Confirm button to change the nickname in Free Fire.

Guide to change signature in Free Fire

Change signature in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire also offers its players the option to change their signature. Players can add any line or motto of their own to the signature section. Fortunately, it doesn't require any diamonds or other currency to change the signature in Free Fire.

Here is a step by step guide on how to change your signature on Free Fire:

1) Open the Free Fire game on your smartphone.

2) Click on the profile option to change your signature.

3) In the profile section, click on the edit button.

4) Players will see a new dialog box with options to change various settings.

5) In the basic settings, players will get the option to change their signature.

6) Players can add up to 40 words to their signature.

Edited by Atul S