Best Free Fire guild name styles in 2021

Free Fire has impressive dynamics that keep players stuck on their smartphone screens. The title offers HD graphics that look great with its intense, action-packed battle royale concept.

Players can add more in-game friends with the help of guilds in the game. These guilds also reward various rewards to players. Moreover, players can increase their guild level to unlock more rewards.

The title also offers players the ability to add stylish symbols to their guild names. It helps them to make the guild more cool-looking. Players can also create a new guild with the help of gold or diamonds in the game.

This article discusses the best guild name styles for Free Fire in 2021.

Best guild name styles to use in Free Fire

вιαcк々ᏟᎾᏴᎡᎪ彡

₦Ї₦ℑ₳ ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ

ᵀᵉᵃᵐ☯SRK☯

Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

BOOYAH

ＲＥＶＯＬＵＴＩＯＮ

Dɘɱoŋɩc Cʀɩɱɩŋʌɭs

♛𝚂𝙻𝙰𝚈𝙴𝚁

𝚁𝙾𝚈𝙰𝙻♛

𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍࿇𝕾𝖖𝖚𝖆𝖉

ᎢᎬᎪᎷ★ᎠᎬᎪᎢᎻ

SᴜɪᴄɪƉᴇ♣SϙᴜᴀƉ

Iɴsᴛɪɴᴄᴛ

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚🅟🅐🅝🅣🅗🅔🅡

kïllér

DEVIL

ᴀssᴀsɪɴ

ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ

Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ

UNIC🔘RN

BʀokəŋAŋgəl

𝒜ℝrow

ƊrⱥgoภFιřε

Bø§§

BØÔGÊYMÂN

ŠԩąƉŏώ

M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷

Gᴀᴍᴇʀ

₣ℓα₥єֆ

₣ℜøźєη

Ätᵒᵐ

HєαdshσT

°᭄CREW

丅I丅ᗩᑎᔕ

▄︻Killer═一

ꜱᴛᴏʀᴍ~

m⊕ηS†3rs

βŁØØĐ

Fꄲꋪꉔ3

How to create/change the guild name in Free Fire

Create a guild in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Players can change the name of their guild to make it look much more attractive. It will help them add more players to the guild and get more players to play together in Free Fire. The process to create a guild or change the guild name is very simple. Here is a step by step guide on how to change the guild name in Free Fire:

1) Open the Free Fire game on your smartphone.

2) Click on the guild icon to either create a new guild or change the existing guild's name.

3) To create a new guild, players will be required to add a guild name, region, style, approval method, level, BR rank, and a slogan.

4) It costs 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds to create a new guild in Free Fire.

6) Players who already have a guild can head to the guild name change box.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

7) After that, players can paste any desired name from the list and tap on the confirm button.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar