Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to increase headshots accuracy (2022)

Getting the right sensitivity settings is a prerequisite to having a crisp aim in Garena Free Fire. Users who take more headshots can defeat their opponents without providing foes an opportunity to inflict any damage.

Hitting headshots regularly is tough to learn and requires a lot of training. However, it is well worth the effort. Although there are several other aspects that help with headshots, the importance of having correct sensitivity settings cannot be undermined.

Note: Sensitivity settings are subjective and depend on the player's preference. The ones listed below are the writer’s opinions.

Best sensitivity for beginners in Free Fire for headshots

It is often believed that gamers should select sensitivity settings on the higher end of the spectrum to flick the crosshairs closer to the enemies, thus landing more shots.

Sensitivity settings (Image via Garena)

Thus, new users should start playing with a high sensitivity level to get used to aim-assist.

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 - 80

The settings listed are in a suggestive range, and users may choose to exceed them if needed.

Players will need to practice with their chosen settings to become adjusted to them. They can head to the training island in the range and combat zone to test and fine-tune the sensitivity. Subsequently, they can play a few unranked games.

When users are firing at the opponents, they should drag their firing button upwards using their thumb so that the crosshair is locked on the head, netting an easy kill.

Steps for changing sensitivity in Free Fire

Users adjust the settings (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the settings section within the game and select the sensitivity tab.

Step 2: Adjust the settings according to one’s liking.

However, users should be careful not to change the settings too frequently because it takes time to acclimate to the new settings. Inasmuch, constant changes might have a negative effect on one’s Free Fire gameplay.

