TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, rank, monthly income, and more stats in January 2022

Ritik Jain, better known as TSG Ritik, is a professional Free Fire player and also a well-known YouTuber who co-runs the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel with Jash Dhoka. He represents the TSG Army that won the Booyah Open 2021 and Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

In terms of content creation, the Two Side Gamers channel has achieved enormous success, amassing 9.9 million subscribers. Ritik and Jash regularly provide a variety of challenges, and content related to events and more to their viewers.

What is TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 12444 squad games and notched 2351 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.89%. He has racked up 28167 frags, adding to a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The internet star has 260 Booyahs in 2371 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 10.96%. With 4534 eliminations, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ritik has 935 appearances in solo games and has remained undefeated in 66 of these, equating a win percentage of 7.05%. TSG Ritik has accumulated 1986 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 24 squad games this season and emerged victorious on two occasions, ensuring a win rate of 8.33%. He has bagged 78 eliminations which have resulted in a K/D ratio of 3.55.

TSG Ritik has not contested in any ranked solo or duo games in BR-Ranked Season 25.

Note: TSG Ritik’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

TSG Ritik's guild details (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik belongs to the TSG Esportz guild, whose ID is 61836290. He is ranked Platinum 1 in BR-Ranked Season 25 and Silver 2 in CS-Ranked.

Income

Their earnings for last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Two Side Gamers’ monthly revenue ranges between $12K - $192.4K. It is believed that the channel generates a yearly income of $144.3K - $2.3M.

YouTube channel

Two Side Gamers have been active in the community since October 2018. They regularly upload videos that have gained them a considerable following. The channel has close to 10 million subscribers and more than 1500 videos with over 1.576 million views.

The Two Side Gamers channel has gained 150k subscribers and 48.104 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish