Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, guild, monthly income, and more stats in January 2022

Pankaj Kumar Sahoo, who is popularly recognized in the Indian Free Fire community by his in-game alias Shadow Shooter, is a famous YouTuber. His content stands out as he constantly posts myth busters, gameplay videos, challenges, and sneak peeks at upcoming features.

Over the years, Shadow Shooter has amassed 2.16 million subscribers. He has accumulated 30k subscribers and 8.419 million views in the last 30 days alone.

What is Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID and stats?

Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID is 240602775. He possesses the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Shadow Shooter has played 11380 squad games and notched 1850 victories, roughly equaling a win ratio of 16.25%. He has earned 29033 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Pankaj has 188 Booyahs in 2022 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.29%. With 5219 kills, the YouTuber sustains a K/D ratio of 2.85.

He has taken part in 1498 solo games and secured victory on 120 occasions, resulting in a K/D ratio of 8.01%. Shadow Shooter has 4140 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Shadow Shooter has two victories in 26 squad games this season, approximating to a win ratio of 7.69%. He has bagged 85 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The internet star has managed a single win in nine duo games, leading to a win rate of 11.11%. He has gained 41 kills in this mode, registering a K/D ratio of 5.13.

The content creator has played two solo games but has not yet attained a win. Shadow Shooter scored five kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: Shadow Shooter's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Shadow Shooter's guild details (Image via Garena)

Pankaj is ranked Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 25 and Platinum 1 in CS-Ranked Season 10. Shadow Shooter is the leader of the SS Esports guild whose ID is 3010795242.

Income

Shadow Shooter's income (Image via Social Blade)

Shadow Shooter is expected to make between $2.1K and $33.7K per month through YouTube, according to Social Blade. The website estimated his yearly revenue at around $25.3K - $404.1K.

YouTube channel

Pankaj created the Shadow Shooter channel in April 2019 and has worked hard to consistently post content, with the channel's uploads approaching 500 videos. These videos have gained him a total of 289 million views. His subscriber count has doubled in the last year, with the channel going from 1.07 million to 2.16 million subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish