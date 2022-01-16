Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, guild, monthly income, and more stats in January 2022

India has a sizeable Free Fire community with several content creators who have achieved tremendous success, earning millions of subscribers and followers. Alpha FF, often known by his channel name, Alpha FreeFire, is a well-known figure in the community.

Players follow him for his excellent gameplay videos that have built a vast subscriber base of 5.18 million over the years.

What is Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 273357142, and the player possesses the following statistics within the game:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF has 38k frags in the squad game (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has played 11033 squad games and has earned 2819 wins, securing a win ratio of 25.55%. He has recorded 38969 eliminations, racking up a K/D ratio of 4.74

He has crossed swords in 2145 games and outplayed the opponents 460 times, converting to a win percentage of 21.44%. The Indian content creator has attained 6958 kills, equating to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.13.

Finally, Alpha FF has 1522 appearances and pocketed 183 first-place finishes in the solo matches, ensuring a win rate of 12.02%. With 3043 kills on the profile, he upholds a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF has three duo wins as well (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has engaged in 128 squad games and chalked up 32 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 25%. Alpha FF has notched 482 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.02.

He has played 15 duo matches and has scored only three wins, resulting in a win percentage of 20%. The internet star has achieved 30 frags in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Alpha FF has played one solo game and has one kill at a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: Alpha FF's stats are subject to change. Furthermore, the YouTuber has noted that his ID is not fixed in the description. He is currently using the ID mentioned above.

Rank and guild

Alpha FF is ranked Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 25 and Gold IV in CS-Ranked Season 10. He is not part of any guild within the game.

Monthly income

Alpha FF's earnings in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Alpha FF rakes in approximately $1.2K - $18.9K every month through his YouTube channel. Annual totals for the same level of viewership are estimated to be between $14.2K and $227.2K.

YouTube channel

Alpha FF started with Free Fire content creation in November 2019. He currently has 678 uploads, while overall viewership has surpassed 706 million. The Alpha FreeFire channel boasted 422k subscribers in July 2020, after which its popularity has surged to where it is today. Last month, the player accrued up to 4.733 million views.

