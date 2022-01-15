Ajjubhai income, ID, profile, Free Fire stats, and more

Any Free Fire enthusiast in India has probably heard the name of Total Gaming or Ajjubhai at some point. He boasts 30.7 million subscribers, making him not only the most subscribed Free Fire content creator in the country but also across the globe.

Players can find engaging gameplay videos with Ajay's commentary on the channel. In addition to Total Gaming, he has numerous additional YouTube channels, the most notable of which are Ajjubhai Gaming (6.12 million subscribers), Ajjubhai (597k subscribers), and TG Highlights (1 million subscribers).

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID number and statistics

Ajjubhai's UID is 451012596 and his stats as of 15 January 2022 are :

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has a K/D ratio of 5.09 in squad games with close to 50k kills (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has joined 12828 squad games and won 3058 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 23.83%. With 49768 frags, he has accrued a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The YouTuber has entered 1827 duo matches and ensured first place on 357 occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 19.54%. He has bagged 7286 kills, estimating a K/D ratio of 4.96.

He has featured in 1021 solo games and aggregated 93 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 9.10%. Ajay has chalked up 2595 eliminations, netting him a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has not won a solo match in ranked season 25 (Image via Garena)

The streamer has entered 20 squad matches, notching one Booyah, approximating a win ratio of 5%. He has achieved 67 kills, raking in a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The internet star has completed two duo games this season and attained a single victory, recording a win rate of 50%. He has sustained a K/D ratio of 9 with a kill tally of nine.

The content creator has made two appearances in solo games and is yet to win. He has three kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: Ajjubhai's Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Income

His monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ajjubhai generates roughly $26.5K to $424.4K every month through his YouTube channel. Given the current level of viewership, the yearly earnings are $318.3K to $5.1M.

YouTube channel

Ajay started uploading videos to the Total Gaming YouTube channel in December 2018 and has already established himself among the most prolific Free Fire content creators worldwide. The player boasts more than 5.3 billion views in total.

Ajay has gained 500 thousand subscribers while gaining 106.109 million views in the last 30 days.

