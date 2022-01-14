Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, channel rank, monthly income, and more in January 2022

Free Fire is typically packed with events and new ones are introduced as soon as the old ones end. Many players actively use them as a source for their content, churning out guides and unboxing videos.

Otherwise known as the Helping Gamer, Saraj is a popular channel in the community. Players can find guides about events as well as information about upcoming content on his channel.

What are Helping Gamer’s ID and stats within Free Fire?

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. He has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has participated in 7095 squad games and won 1154 of them, yielding a win percentage of 16.26%. The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 2.72 with 16155 frags.

He has bagged 187 booyahs while featuring in 2895 duo matches, adding to a win ratio of 6.45%. Sarfraj has scored 5515 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Finally, Helping Gamer has 2838 solo appearances and has been unbeaten 171 times, leading to a win rate of 6.02%. He has secured 4483 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has contested in three squad games and registered a single win, corresponding to a win rate of 33.33%. The content creator has notched nine frags with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The internet star has not yet played a duo game, but he has participated in seven solo games, totalling 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire stats will change as he participates in more games.

Income

Helping Gamer has gained 11.65 million views previous month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that the Helping Gamer channel approximately generates a monthly income of $2.9K - $46.6K. The estimates for the yearly earnings are around the range of $35K - $559.4K.

YouTube channel

The first video on the Helping Gamer channel was released in April 2018. Over the years, Sarfraj has gained enormous popularity with his Free Fire-related videos. He currently has 7.74 million subscribers and is ranked 180 in India. In terms of total views, the tally has now surpassed 528 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish