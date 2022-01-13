Dyland PROS Free Fire: UID, headshot percentage, K/D ratio, and other stats (2022)

Dyland Maximus Zidane, better known to his fans as Dyland Pros or Sultan Proslo, is an Indonesian Free Fire content creator. His YouTube channel has 15.3 million subscribers, ranking him 13th in Indonesia.

He is well-known for spending hundreds of diamonds on Elite Pass badges every month, which regularly places him #1 on the list of players with the most badges. Dyland also frequently posts videos around events, wherein he purchases all of the rewards.

Dyland PROS' Free Fire ID, statistics and more

Dyland PROS' Free Fire ID number is 16207002. His statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Dyland has played more solo than duo games (Image via Garena)

Dyland PROS has contended in 975 squad matches and has bagged 330 wins in total, earning a win ratio of 33.84%. He has registered 2421 frags while recording 450 headshots. The YouTuber retains a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot percentage of 18.59%.

He has played 111 duo games and worked around to emerge victorious on 27 occasions, adding to a win rate of 24.32%. The Indonesian star has 331 eliminations, including 72 headshots, evaluating a kill-to-death ratio of 3.94 and a headshot ratio of 21.75%.

Dyland PROS has featured in 643 solo games and come out victorious 64 times, sustaining a win percentage of 9.95%. He has bagged 1692 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.92. When it comes to headshots, he has 349 of these, securing a headshot rate of 20.63%.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has won 27 squad matches (Image via Garena)

Dyland has 76 appearances in the squad matches this season and attained 27 wins, gaining a win ratio of 35.52%. With 206 eliminations and 51 headshots, he has sustained a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.20 and 24.76%.

The content creator has entered three duo games and has five kills with no headshot at a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Note: Dyland PROS' Free Fire stats will change as the content creator features in more matches.

Earnings

Dyland Proslo gained 100k subscribers last month (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website estimates that Dyland PROS’ earnings through the YouTube channel are around $2.3K - $37.3K every month. The report for his yearly income is approximately $28K - $448.1K.

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximus Zidane started his YouTube channel in May 2015 and has established a massive 15.3 million subscribers. The oldest Free Fire video on his channel was in December 2017. The channel has close to 1600 uploads, with 1.248 billion views.

