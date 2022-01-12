TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more revealed in 2022

The Indian Free Fire content creation sector is thriving, with some famous players experiencing explosive growth in the last few years. Among the many gamers who operate YouTube channels, the most prominent is Two Side Gamers.

TSG Jash aka Jash Dhoka and TSG Ritik aka Ritik Jain have successfully run the channel for more than three years, garnering 9.87 million subscribers. They have also gained 1.566 billion views, 50 million collected in the last month.

What is TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID number and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 123643969. TSG Jash’s stats within the game as of 12 January 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has close to 17k kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has 7150 encounters in the squad games and has outperformed his opposition on 1690 occasions, estimating a win ratio of 23.63%. With 16994 kills, the YouTuber ensures a K/D ratio of 3.11.

He has been engaged in 2537 duo matches and worked hard to convert 257 of them into booyahs, securing a win percentage of 10.13%. The content creator has recorded 4990 kills while upholding a K/D ratio of 2.19.

He has played 1390 and has bagged 115 victories, amounting to a win percentage of 8.27%. TSG Jash has racked up 3183 flags to his name, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

He has not played a ranked match (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has not featured in any of the ranked games this season.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has competed in 703 Clash Squad games and has defeated the opposite team in 388 matches, consolidating a win ratio of 55.19%. He has notched 3338 kills, and 1087 of these have been with headshots, adding to a KDA of 1.54.

Note: TSG Jash’s Free Fire stats will change with him participating in more games.

Guild

TSG Jash leads the TSG Army guild in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash now heads the famous TSG Army guild, whose ID is 64785450.

Estimated earnings

Two Side Gamers' growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade website reports that the Two Side Gamers website gains a monthly revenue in the range of $12.7K - $202.5K. The yearly estimates for the income are said to be around $151.9K - $2.4M, given the present level of viewership.

YouTube channel

The Two Side Gamers YouTube channel was launched in October 2018. Over the last three years, the duo have worked hard to amass 9.87 million subscribers. The two have uploaded close to 1500 videos altogether, which has netted them 1.56 billion views.

Edited by Srijan Sen