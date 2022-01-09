Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more revealed

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, is perhaps the most well-known Free Fire YouTuber from Indonesia, and he has been running the ‘Dyland PROS’ channel for over six years. Before switching primarily to Garena's battle royale title, the internet personality previously uploaded videos related to other titles.

His content is fun to watch, which has led to a massive rise in his fanbase. Presently, the subscriber and view count stands at 15.3 million and 1.24 billion, respectively.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Sultan Proslo has played 928 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 318, resulting in a win percentage of 34.26%. In the process, the player has 2297 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.77.

When talking about the duo mode, he has 26 victories in 108 appearances, having a win rate of 24.07%. With 323 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.94.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also competed in 638 solo games and has bettered his foes in 64, leading to a win ratio of 10.03%. He has accumulated 1691 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.95.

Ranked stats

He hasn't played any solo matches in BR-Ranked Season 25 (Image via Free Fire)

Dyland PROS has participated in 42 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, converting to a win ratio of 40.47%. At a K/D ratio of 4.48, he has 112 kills. Meanwhile, Sultan Proslo has played one duo game and secured two frags.

Note: Sultan Proslo's stats are subject to change and were recorded at writing.

Earnings

Earnings and more details of Dyland PROS on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Sultan Proslo’s monthly and yearly earnings from his channel – ‘Dyland PROS,’ are between $2.3K - $36.4K and $27.3K - $437.2K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximus Zidane has been regularly uploading content on YouTube. There are over 1587 videos present on his channel, out of which the most-popular one possesses approximately 35 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 100k subscribers, alongside 9.10 million views in the previous 30 days.

