Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, rank, monthly income and more stats (January 2022)

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire professional circuit. He is a member of the Orangutan Elite team and has won FFIC Spring 2021 and a second-place at FF Tri-Series 2021 as part of Team Elite.

In addition, he is a well-known YouTuber with 2.92 million subscribers. Ajay posts vlogs and streams the Battle Royale title from time to time.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and other stats

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire UID is 180830489. His statistics as of 15 January 2022 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Jonty has played more solo than duo games (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has participated in 18638 squad matches and claimed 6829 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 36.64%. In total, he has registered 60783 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 5.15.

He has scored 504 wins in 2098 duo games, ensuring a victory rate of 24.02%. Ajay ended up with 6779 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Jonty bagged 700 of the 4833 solo matches to date, estimating a win percentage of 14.48%. The YouTuber has walked back with 14483 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Jonty has not won duo match this season (Image via Garena)

This season, Jonty Gaming has been engaged in 93 squad matches and outperformed the opponents 34 times, adding to a win rate of 36.55%. He has a total of 388 frags, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.58.

He has played in seven duo games and has no booyahs yet, with five kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 0.71.

Jonty Gaming has played four solo matches and come out undefeated in one of these, retaining a win rate of 25%. The content creator has 11 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Note: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Jonty Gaming is in the Heroic tier in ranked modes: Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

He leads OGxElite guild (Image via Garena)

He is the leader of the OGxELITE guild (ID 62696452) in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Jonty Gaming's earning as per Social Blade (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Jonty Gaming's estimated earnings vary between $232 to $3.7K. The yearly totals approximately range between $2.8K to $44.6K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Ajay's channel was uploaded in November 2018 and, in recent years, achieved tremendous success. He only boasted 188k subscribers at the start of January 2020 and gained more than 2.7 million subscribers in the past two years.

He has close to 400 videos that have gained him 194 million views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha