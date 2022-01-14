TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and channel stats in January 2022

Bhavesh “TSG Legend” Lakhwani is a renowned professional Free Fire player and a successful content creator on YouTube. He represents the TSG Army and recently achieved first place at the Booyah Open 2021 and Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

The 17-year-old has earned a name for himself in the community by often posting tournament highlights and gameplay videos, amassing 1.2 million subscribers in total. Players can also find him occasionally streaming the battle royale title.

What is TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and rank?

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313. The content creator is ranked Diamond III in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Platinum IV in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

His stats as of 14 January 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend has competed in 15236 squad matches and earned 2337 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.33%. He has bagged 42289 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The content creator has joined 1618 duo games and outplayed his opponents in 216 matches, maintaining a win percentage of 13.38%. With 3760 eliminations, Bhavesh has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.68.

He has played 1747 solo games and triumphed in 129 matches, ensuring a win percentage of 7.38%. The professional player has a kill tally of 3576, estimating a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend has participated in 36 squad matches and pulled off first place 11 times, generating a win ratio of 30.55%. He has knocked out 141 enemies, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.64.

He is yet to participate in any of the other ranked games this season.

CS Career

TSG Legend has recorded 3986 clash squad matches this season and scored 2563 victories, amounting to a win ratio of 64.30%. He has secured 28724 kills in this mode, while 12783 have been registered as headshots. The YouTuber has a KDA of 2.17 and an average damage per match of 3541.

Note: TSG Legend’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

TSG Legend's approximately earnings in the range of $653 - $10.4K per month through his YouTube channel alone. The estimated income figure for the entire year comes out to be between $7.8K and $125.4K.

YouTube channel

TSG Legend joined YouTube in November 2019 and has been uploading gameplay videos regularly ever since. He has raked in 94 million views in over 250 videos and is placed on 107459th position in the Social Blade rank.

In the last 30 days, he has achieved 10k subscribers, as the overall view tally has moved by 2.612 million.

