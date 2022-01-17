Raistar's ID number, stylish name, Free Fire stats, and more

Free Fire has a large community that actively consumes different forms of content on many platforms, including YouTube. Thus, the content creation around this battle royale title is thriving, with more players joining this field.

Raistar is a well-known name among the players due to his outstanding gameplay highlights. He has attained a massive following, with a current subscriber count of 6.4 million. The YouTuber also commands a significant following on Instagram, with more than 2.5 million followers.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID number is 12022250. His stats, as of today, 17 January, are stated below:

1) Lifetime stats

He has maintained excellent lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has appeared in 16522 squad games in Free Fire and has 2758 first-place finishes, with a win rate of 16.69%. The player has accumulated 54372 kills in the process, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 3.95.

Coming to the duo mode, he has competed in 4497 matches and has remained unbeaten in 706, resulting in a win percentage of 15.69%. At a 3.79-K/D ratio, he has secured 14379 frags.

The YouTuber has also participated in 3548 solo games and has 401 victories, converting to a win ratio of 11.30%. With 10776 kills, he has racked up 10776 kills.

2) Ranked stats

Raistar has not played many ranked matches in the season (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Raistar has two victories in seven squad matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 28.57%. He has bagged 23 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Note: Raistar's stats are subject to change, and they were recorded at the time of writing.

Stylish name

The player's IGN in Free Fire is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐, which is unique. Two symbols are used at the start of the name, while one more has been used at the end. Furthermore, he has employed the alpha symbol for the letter 'A' in his name. Gamers can find unique usernames on websites like Nickfinder or create one using various tools.

YouTube channel

Although Raistar started his YouTube account in November 2019, he has only released a few videos but achieved tremendous success establishing his name in the community. He has posted 34 videos that have gained more than 145 million views altogether, 5.738 million recorded last month.

The YouTuber has experienced remarkable growth in 2021 as he started the year with close to 2.6 million subscribers but now boasts more than 6.4 million.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar