5 tips to use gloo walls during close combat in Free Fire

Gloo walls are the best utility item in Free Fire. They can be used to hold one’s ground, push the enemy, and block access to buildings and other structures. Knowing how to use them in combat is an invaluable skill.

However, this utility item shines the best in close-range gunfights. Even when the opponent has the upper hand, a well placed gloo wall can flip the odds in favor of the player.

Simple tips to use gloo walls in close-range combat situations in Free Fire

5) Block opponents and displace them

When engaged in a close-range gunfight in Free Fire, the user can deploy a gloo wall to block opponents and displace them. This is useful when fighting at the edge of high ground or in an enclosed space.

Once the opponent has been displaced, the player can disengage and re-attack from a different side. If the enemy is not quick enough, they could be eliminated due to the element of surprise.

4) Break line of line to escape or counter-attack

When players cannot shake off an opponent, the best thing to do is deploy a gloo wall. This will break their line of sight for a moment, allowing players to flank around the enemy.

To improve upon this strategy, players can use smoke grenades to conceal themselves better. With visibility reduced to zero, they will be able to lose their opponent and escape.

3) Take cover from incoming fire

There are two kinds of enemies most users face during close-range fights. The first type tends to be accurate and executes a clean shot, resulting in a K.O. The second type will spray bullets to chip away at the player's HP.

Though surviving the attack by the first type will be rather difficult, players can easily deal with the second kind by placing a gloo wall. When the enemy stops firing to reload their weapon, players can use the opportunity to counter-attack.

2) Block the opponent from rushing

When opponents rush into combat in Free Fire, there is a lot of momentum behind the attack. Given their focus and determination, they are bound to keep rushing, even under fire.

Taking advantage of this mindset, players can deploy gloo walls in their path and block them. With the momentum lost and their plan of attack in shambles, players will have a few brief seconds to counter-attack.

1) Buy time to heal and use items

When sustaining damage during a close-range fight, the player can use the 360° gloo wall trick to stay safe. This will buy the player some time and allow for the use of medkits and other items.

However, keep in mind that if the circle is not perfectly formed, enemies can fire through the gap. If the gap is too large, lethal grenades can also be thrown into the 360° gloo wall.

