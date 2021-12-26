5 rare Gloo Wall skins to collect in Garena Free Fire

Garena is pretty consistent in introducing various accessories and skins to Free Fire. These in-game items vary based on availability and rarity. Many items are temporary and exclusive to events related to top-ups, festivals, collaborations, etc, while others make it to the Free Fire store.

Most of the items have their dedicated sections in the game, while skins for Gloo Walls don't have one. The majority of the Gloo Wall skins arrive in Free Fire through a time-limited event. However, most Gloo Wall designs do make a return on special occasions or through the redeem codes in Free Fire.

Currently, only one Gloo Wall skin is available in Free Fire through 'Rising Day Top Up.' However, users can expect the return of any rare skin to the game in the near future.

Listing the rarest Gloo Wall skins in Garena Free Fire that players should consider collecting

1) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp in Free Fire (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Gloo Ramp is a Halloween-themed skin that made its way into the game through a Lucky Royale Spin event. However, the skin is not as popular as it would have been due to its design and build.

The tiniest gloo wall in Free Fire, Gloo Ramp is an excellent option to use as stairs rather than a shield. Hence, players can consider collecting the Gloo Ramp whenever it returns to Free Fire.

2) Hayato The Guardian

Hayato The Guardian in Free Fire (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

One of the most aesthetically pleasing yet unpopular Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire, Hayato The Guardian, has remained pretty rare. Garena brought the beautiful Gloo Wall skin via the Midnight Samurai top-up event.

However, many users did not claim the Gloo Wall skin, and Hayato The Guardian ultimately became one of the rarest in Free Fire.

3) Spikey Spine

Spikey Spine in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

This pink and gray colored Gloo Wall flaunts a spine with a thorn-like design. Spikey Spine is not as unpopular as previous entries on this list, but it has become one of the rarest over time.

Although it made a return through Diwali Pass earlier this year, Spikey Spine is still a rare Gloo Wall design that players should collect whenever it makes another return.

4) Ancient Order

Ancient Order in Free Fire (Image via YouTube/ProNation)

The Ancient Order Gloo Wall was a pre-order reward that players received after purchasing Elite Pass Season 24.

The white Gloo Wall has a design of a warrior flaunting two swords with a red-aura surrounding him, that seems quite appealing to the eyes. Ancient Order is one such skin that players should collect whenever it returns.

5) Death Guardian

Death Guardian in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Death Guardian is arguably the most popular Gloo Wall design on this list. The already impeccable design of the Gloo Wall has red-colored eyes in the middle that glow continuously. Players should acquire the Death Guardian Gloo Wall skin as readily as it becomes available in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha