Free Fire Rising Day top up event: How to get free Angel With Horns Gloo Wall skin and Katana

There has been a steady stream of new top up events in Free Fire, with one replacing the other. These events provide free rewards for obtaining a specified number of diamonds, and encourage players to purchase the premium in-game currency.

After the completion of the Big Smash Top Up, which offered the legendary Big Smash emote and Sauce Swagger Pan, the developers have added an equally enticing Rising Day Top Up which provides a Gloo Wall and Katana skin as rewards.

Guide to receive free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Rising Day Top Up event has commenced in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

When Gloo Walls are introduced as part of Top Up events, they give immense value to the users. The new Rising Day Top Up has commenced on 23 December 2021 and provides gamers with the opportunity to collect the rewards until 27 December 2021.

The rewards and requirements for the newest top up event are given below:

Top up 200 diamonds to receive Snow Doom Katana

Top up 500 diamonds to receive Angel with Horns Gloo Wall

This implies that users will have to top-up diamonds worth 400 INR to acquire the Katana and the Gloo Wall. These items are free, considering that the players only have to purchase 500 diamonds and not spend them.

Users may follow these steps to top up diamonds and acquire the corresponding rewards:

Step 1: After booting up the Free Fire, gamers need to click the ‘+’ button beside the diamond. Several top up options will be displayed on the screen.

Multiple top up options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the desired option, keeping in mind the requirements of the top up event.

Step 3: Players need to make the payment through the desired method, after which the diamonds will be credited to their ID.

The two rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can open the New Age tab under events and select Rising Day Top Up. Subsequently, they can click the claim button to acquire the rewards.

Gloo Wall skins generally have a massive demand in Free Fire. Since this one is available for free, all interested players may purchase the in-game currency that is necessary to unlock the skin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish