Colonel's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly earnings, and best videos (December 2021)

Free Fire users regularly consume many types of content on various platforms such as YouTube and Booyah. Gamers like to see montages and highlights, and as a result, several YouTubers have gained popularity in the community.

Colonel is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Tunisia. He has 2.27 million subscribers and his overall view count has surpassed the 126 million mark.

What is Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078, and he is placed in the Diamond 4 tier in BR-Ranked and the Gold 1 tier in CS-Ranked. The user is also part of the SEVEN-H guild within the game.

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Colonel has been victorious in 1441 out of 11565 squad games, corresponding to a win percentage of 12.46%. He has attained 28292 frags, achieving a K/D ratio of 2.79.

He has engaged in 1441 duo matches and has ended up winning 151 games, giving him a win rate of 10.47%. The content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.54, with 3279 kills to his name.

Coming to solo games, Colonel has secured a win in 156 of 1667 solo matches, converting to a win percentage of 9.35%. He has recorded 3463 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Colonel has featured in 615 squad matches and secured 51 Booyahs, sustaining a win rate of 8.29%. He has acquired 1349 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has played 74 duo games and been victorious in 14 games, ensuring a win percentage of 18.91%. The YouTuber has 110 kills, boasting a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Colonel has a 100% win rate in solo matches, although he has only participated in a single game. He has racked up 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 20.

Note: Colonel’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as the content creator participates in additional games.

Earnings

Colonel's income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Colonel’s estimated monthly earnings to be between $402 - $6.4K. The website also states that his yearly income is approximately $4.8K - $77.1K.

Best videos

1) Falling - Trevor Daniel MODE RUOK FF ( M1014,M1887,Desert Eagle ) - 17 million views

2) XXXTENTACION - Changes (RUOK-COLONEL-M8N-VINCENZO) - 9.7 million views

3) M8N vs COLONEL - 7.5 million views

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Colonel’s channel went live in January 2020. The player occasionally uploads montages and has around 93 montages which have gained 126 million views. The user has 2.27 million subscribers and is ranked ninth in Tunisia.

