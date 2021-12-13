5 best Lokesh Gamer Free Fire YouTube videos

Because of the widespread popularity of Free Fire in India, a significant number of content creators have achieved immense recognition. Lokesh Gamer is one of the most well-known names in the community, and he has amassed an incredible following.

The famous figure is also among the top-three most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers from India, currently possessing a count of 13.7 million. In addition to this, he also has accumulated over 1.28 billion views on his videos, a clear testament to his fame.

Free Fire: Top 5 videos of Lokesh Gamer

1) LOKESH GAMER VS DYLAND PROS 1V1 CUSTOM FINAL MATCH

Number of views: 12.43 million views

Lokesh Gamer uploaded this video back in October 2020, and it is the most-watched video on his YouTube channel. Dyland Pros, a prominent Indonesian content creator, went up against him in a Clash Squad match.

During the tense encounter, viewers were able to witness exciting action between the two personalities.

2) Breaking All YouTuber iPhone 12 Pro Max & Giving Nokia Phone

Number of views: 11.06 million views.

The video is one of the most fun ones found on the content creator's channel. During the prank, Lokesh Gamer throws a number of YouTubers' iPhones into a pool.

He later asks them to complete particular challenges, and if they are successful, their phones will be returned to them.

3) Breaking My Friend Redmi Phone & Giving Him iPhone 12 Pro Max

Number of views: 10.93 million views

Lokesh Gamer has previously organized several giveaways, and he is well-liked by his fans due to his generosity. This time around, he added a new twist and decided to break the phones of two of his friends, leaving them astonished.

However, later in the video, he presented them with an iPhone, which they were delighted to receive.

4) NEVER GIVE UP 🇮🇳 | OPLOKESHGAMER | Garena Free Fire

Number of views: 10.84 million views

This video isn't like the usual content present on the YouTube channel of Lokesh Gamer. Instead, it's a 1 minute short, in which the internet star showcases his incredible skills as he engages in a Free Fire Clash Squad match.

5) Lokesh Gamer Vs Desi Gamer Best Collection Battle Who Will Win Garena Free Fire

Number of views: 9.26 million views

Collection battles are immensely popular in the Free Fire community, with numerous content creators uploading them to their channels. In the video, Lokesh Gamer faced off against Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, and compared the skins and other items they possess.

Note: Number of views is the criteria to determine the best videos in this list.

Edited by Saman