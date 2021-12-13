Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, earnings, and best videos of Desi Gamers channel

Amit Sharma, often known as Amitbhai in the Indian Free Fire community, is a well-known content creator. He uploads videos based on various topics, including gameplay, challenges, and more. Throughout the years, the famous figure has amassed enormous numbers on his primary YouTube channel — Desi Gamers.

Currently, the star possesses 12.3 million subscribers, alongside 1.71 billion views. He also has around 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and he is a part of the Survivors ☆ ☆ ☆ guild, whose ID is 60727130.

In the BR ranked Season, he is presently placed in “Heroic.” Meanwhile, Desi Gamers is in “Platinum I” when it comes to CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 9062 squad games in Free Fire and has 2475 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 27.31%. At a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has 24407 frags.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 816 of the 4926 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 16.56%. With 13430 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Desi Gamers has appeared in 3789 solo games and has 316 victories for a win percentage of 8.33%. He has accumulated 8935 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 146 ranked squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 40, equating to a win ratio of 27.39%. He has notched 585 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.52.

The internet star has played 110 duo matches and has 16 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 14.54%. In the process, he has 439 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.67.

The popular figure has competed in 131 solo games and has ten victories, converting to a win rate of 7.63%. With a K/D ratio of 2.77, he has 335 eliminations.

Earnings

Amitbhai’s monthly and yearly earnings from his primary YouTube channel lie between $12K to $191.6K and $143.7K to $2.3 million, respectively.

(Source: Social Blade)

Best videos

The most-watched videos on the Desi Gamers channel have 22 million, 20 million, and 19 million views:

1) Factory Top Challenge Turn into BOOYAH !! Garena Free Fire || Desi Gamers

2) ROAD TO GRAND MASTER IN 1 DAY !! SEASON 15 FREE FIRE - DESI GAMERS

3) Factory Ke Uper BADLA || Free Fire || Desi Gamers

Note: Views have been taken as the criteria for determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai released the first Free Fire video to his channel in October 2018, and he has since uploaded over 1090 different ones. His growth is quite evident in the numbers that he has collected.

On Social Blade, it is further mentioned that he has gained 300 thousand subscribers and 47.898 million views over the last 30 days.

