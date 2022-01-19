Why is Free Fire not working today? OB32 update server downtime explained

Each Free Fire update instills a sense of excitement in the hearts of its fans and players as they finally get to explore the game's newly added content. On the other hand, they dislike patch day since there is scheduled maintenance, which means that gamers will not play their favorite games until the break is completed.

Users have some of the best features in the store with the OB32 update, which will go live today. This includes character and weapon balances, a new Alpine map in the clash squad, UI optimization, a special music section, and more.

Reason for Free Fire not working today

The vast majority of Free Fire players are already aware of the maintenance on the day of the update release. Typically, this begins in the morning (IST), and the game is back up and running by the evening.

Servers are taken offline for maintenance, which prevents players from accessing the game. During this long spell, there is nothing users can do but download the update whenever it is available and wait for the break to end.

The servers are already down for the upgrade, and the announced schedule is as follows:

OB32 maintenance commences at 9:30 am IST on 19 January

OB32 maintenance ends at 5:00 pm IST on 19 January

All those who update the Free Fire between this period and attempt to enter the latest version will receive an error which will read, "Server will be ready soon." There is no reason to fret as users can normally play the game after the maintenance.

Here are some of the key changes that gamers can experience in the OB32 version once the servers are back up again:

Character balances – Skyler, Olivia, and Xayne buff, while Maxim has been nerfed.

Reduction in the effective range of SMGs and Shotguns.

Buff in the stats of the assault rifles like SCAR, AUG, and Kingfisher.

New Airdrop advanced-attachment weapons: Groza X, M249 X, and SVD Y.

Bermuda map changes – Introduction of Nurek Dam.

Improvement in the revival mechanism.

Multiple optimizations in the UI to make it more accessible.

