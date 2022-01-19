Free Fire 'Server will be ready soon' error (19 January): All you need to know

The OB32 update for Free Fire will be available today, and gamers are giddy with anticipation. As with all prior releases, the developers plan to incorporate a plethora of new content while also improving existing features.

For the same reason, the game's servers have been taken down as well. Because of this, some users have gotten worried as they cannot log in and are instead met with an error message on their screen.

Details about the 'Server will be ready soon' error in Free Fire

The server has been essentially shut down in line with the maintenance period that the developers announced on the game's social media accounts. This is the reason why players have been unable to enjoy their beloved battle royale title.

However, they do not need to worry about this as developers require some time before every major update of the game to transition into the new version.

Once the maintenance period has concluded, the error will be automatically resolved and users will be able to enjoy the OB32 version of Free Fire. Listed below are the exact timings for the maintenance period:

Start time of OB32 update maintenance: 9:30 am IST (GMT+5:30)

End time of OB32 update maintenance: 5:00 pm IST (GMT+5:30)

Additionally, it is essential to remember that players trying to find a workaround for the error should stop their search because there is no solution. The only option available to them is to be patient and wait until the servers are functional once again.

As soon as the game's servers are up and running, players will be able to explore the new Gold Royale with the Clash Squad Ranked Season beginning shortly after.

A few hours into the maintenance, the download for the Free Fire OB32 version will be made accessible on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively. APK and OBB files will be another alternative for those utilizing Android devices.

Edited by Siddharth Satish