Free Fire OB32 update maintenance schedule revealed: When will the game be available to play?

Free Fire has finally confirmed the release date for the OB32 update, which the players have been waiting for since the launch of the Advance Server client. The developers have a lot in store for the users, which they have been teasing for a few days from their official handles.

The update, as predicted, will go live on 19 January 2022, just one day before the end of the current rated season. Although the community is aware of the significant changes that will be implemented, they are nonetheless eager to receive a firsthand experience of the same.

Details of the maintenance schedule for Free Fire's OB32 update that drops tomorrow

Free Fire servers will be inaccessible due to the maintenance break, as with previous updates. For this duration, players will be unable to play the game. The developers have officially announced the schedule in one of their posts on their social media handle, which reads,

"Dear survivors! It's nearly that time of the month where we close our servers for maintenance. Tomorrow, the server will be having an upgrade from 9:30 am - 5:00 pm (IST). During this time, you will not be able to enter the game, however, you may play normally right after the patch is done."

Accordingly, gamers cannot access Free Fire between the given time frame:

Start time – 19 January 2022 at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time – 19 January 2022 at 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

Whenever a player will attempt to enter the game during this time, they will encounter an error that the server will be ready soon.

Generally, the update is available for download within a few hours after the start of maintenance. However, players cannot enter the game to test out new features until the maintenance is complete.

Users may easily update the game from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store without issues or errors.

Confirmed features that will make it into Free Fire with the upcoming OB32 update

Some of the changes confirmed by Garena are:

Training Island changes (Shooting practice rework).

Hangar location added in Clash Squad mode.

More airdrops and the first two safe zones shrink faster.

New airdrop feature in Clash Squad mode.

Weapons and characters balanced.

Alpine map will be available in Clash Squad mode.

Newbie system enhancement.

Option to select music kit in vault.

Clash Squad UI improvement with new rank icon.

Bermuda map changes and additions.

Charge Buster new shotgun.

With the update set to go live tomorrow, it remains to be seen how receptive players will be towards the latest changes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan