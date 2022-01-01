List of all Free Fire Season 44 Elite pass rewards with new bundles

Elite Pass is a celebrated component of Free Fire and users are generally very excited whenever a new one begins in the battle royale title. Since the pass is monthly, it is integrated into the game at the beginning of every month.
With the start of January, Season 44 of Elite Pass has been added to Free Fire, and users can now earn a variety of rewards.
There are two exclusive costume bundles, themed skins, and more up for grabs.
All Free Fire Elite Pass rewards with new bundles
Here’s a list of all the rewards from the Free Fire Season 44 Elite Pass, including the exclusive Celestial Cosmobuff Bundle and Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle:
- 0 Badges – Solar Zoomer
- 5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop
- 10 Badges – KAR98K - Big Bang
- 15 Badges – Star Splash Jacket
- 20 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher
- 25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card
- 30 Badges – Extraterrestrial Mind Banner
- 35 Badges – 500 Gold
- 40 Badges – Extraterrestrial Soul Avatar
- 45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card
- 50 Badges – Celestial Cosmobuff Bundle
- 55 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 60 Badges – 1 Diamonds Royale Voucher
- 65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card
- 70 Badges – 2x UMP - Booyah Day Token Box 2
- 75 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 80 Badges – MAG7 – Big Bang
- 85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map
- 90 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher
- 95 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 100 Badges – Asteroid surfboard
- 105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard
- 110 Badges – 500 Gold
- 115 Badges – Extraterrestrial Soul Banner
- 120 Badges – 3x Scanners
- 125 Badges – Grenade – Sponge Planet
- 130 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 135 Badges – Extraterrestrial Mind (Avatar)
- 140 Badges – Diamond Royale Voucher
- 145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card
- 150 Badges – Rocketeer Loot Box
- 155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard
- 160 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment
- 175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard
- 180 Badges – Evolution Stone
- 185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token
- 190 Badges – Discount Coupon
- 195 Badges – Violet Orbit Backpack
- 200 Badges – 5x UMP - Booyah Day Token Box 2
- 205 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 210 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 215 Badges – 900x Universal Fragment
- 220 Badges – 5x Bonfires
- 225 Badges – Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle
- 250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest
Apart from this, there are a few free rewards that users can get without spending their diamonds on purchasing the pass.