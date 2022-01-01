List of all Free Fire Season 44 Elite pass rewards with new bundles

Elite Pass is a celebrated component of Free Fire and users are generally very excited whenever a new one begins in the battle royale title. Since the pass is monthly, it is integrated into the game at the beginning of every month.

With the start of January, Season 44 of Elite Pass has been added to Free Fire, and users can now earn a variety of rewards.

There are two exclusive costume bundles, themed skins, and more up for grabs.

All Free Fire Elite Pass rewards with new bundles

Elite Pass will be available until the end of January (Image via Free Fire)

Here’s a list of all the rewards from the Free Fire Season 44 Elite Pass, including the exclusive Celestial Cosmobuff Bundle and Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle:

0 Badges – Solar Zoomer

5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop

10 Badges – KAR98K - Big Bang

15 Badges – Star Splash Jacket

20 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher

25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card

30 Badges – Extraterrestrial Mind Banner

35 Badges – 500 Gold

40 Badges – Extraterrestrial Soul Avatar

45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card

50 Badges – Celestial Cosmobuff Bundle

55 Badges – 3x Pet Food

60 Badges – 1 Diamonds Royale Voucher

65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card

70 Badges – 2x UMP - Booyah Day Token Box 2

75 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

80 Badges – MAG7 – Big Bang

85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map

90 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher

95 Badges – 3x Pet Food

100 Badges – Asteroid surfboard

105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard

110 Badges – 500 Gold

115 Badges – Extraterrestrial Soul Banner

120 Badges – 3x Scanners

125 Badges – Grenade – Sponge Planet

130 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

135 Badges – Extraterrestrial Mind (Avatar)

140 Badges – Diamond Royale Voucher

145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card

150 Badges – Rocketeer Loot Box

155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard

160 Badges – 3x Pet Food

165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment

175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard

180 Badges – Evolution Stone

185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token

190 Badges – Discount Coupon

195 Badges – Violet Orbit Backpack

200 Badges – 5x UMP - Booyah Day Token Box 2

205 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

210 Badges – 3x Pet Food

215 Badges – 900x Universal Fragment

220 Badges – 5x Bonfires

225 Badges – Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle

250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from this, there are a few free rewards that users can get without spending their diamonds on purchasing the pass.

Edited by Srijan Sen