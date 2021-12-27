5 best Free Fire Faded Wheel bundles of 2021

Free Fire is packed with various in-game cosmetic items such as skins and costume bundles. These items are purely for aesthetics but are still some of the most demanded among the game's community.

Many players are on the lookout, especially for costume bundles, and new ones are made available frequently through a wide array of methods. One of the primary options for gamers is the Faded Wheel, which is introduced pretty regularly in Free Fire.

Note: The choice of bundle varies from user to user, and the ones mentioned below are based on the writer's opinion.

Free Fire: 5 best bundles that were in Faded Wheel (2021)

Stormbound Mizu

Stormbound Mizu is the female counterpart to the Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle. Developers introduced the same into Free Fire around a month back, and the Faded Wheel for it ran between 30 November – 6 December.

These are the items present in the bundle:

Stormbound Mizu (Top)

Stormbound Mizu (Bottom)

Stormbound Mizu (Shoes)

Stormbound Mizu (Head)

Masked Warlord

Masked Warlord bundle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Masked Warlord occupies the next spot on this list, and it is another incredible costume that the developers made accessible via the Faded Wheel in 2021. Alongside it, gamers could also get their hands on the exclusive Bone Fist.

The following are the contents of Masked Warlord:

Masked Warlord (Top)

Masked Warlord (Bottom)

Masked Warlord (Shoes)

Masked Warlord (Head)

Masked Warlord (Mask)

Winning Spirit

Free Fire x McLaren was one of the most significant collaborations which took place, and it led to the introduction of various themed items. The Winning Spirit bundle was one of the items that users could acquire, and users could obtain it during July.

In the costume, these are the contents available:

Winning Spirit (Head)

Winning Spirit (Mask)

Winning Spirit (Top)

Winning Spirit (Bottom)

Winning Spirit (Shoes)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger

The Free Fire World Series was among the major Esports competitions related to the game. A themed bundle in the form of FFWS Bayfront Range – was introduced to the game based on the massive event.

In the bundle, the items mentioned below were given to the players:

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Top)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Bottom)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Shoes)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Head)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Mask)

Crimson Criminal

This is the Crimson Criminal bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers could get the Crimson Criminal bundle earlier this month, and it was added after the game associated with the popular series – Money Heist. The male costume was available with the legendary Money Throw emote.

With the bundle, the following items are provided:

Crimson Criminal (Head)

Crimson Criminal (Mask)

Crimson Criminal (Top)

Crimson Criminal (Bottom)

Crimson Criminal (Shoes)

