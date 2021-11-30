How to get new Stormbound Mizu Bundle and AWM Wavebreaker Kaze in Free Fire Faded Wheel

There has been a flurry of Faded Wheels in Free Fire, at least for the Indian server, with multiple of these Luck Royales currently active within the game. These often have a set of rewards, and players can acquire all of them in a given number of spins, i.e., the exact cost of items in terms of diamonds is known.

The new Faded Wheel has been incorporated and features two grand prizes at once, i.e., Stormbound Mizu Bundle and AWM Wavebreaker Kaze. This is the second Faded Wheel this week which offers two grand prizes at once, and as a result, the first spin is not available for free.

Steps to get the new bundle and AWM from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire

The new Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

The new Faded Wheel in Free Fire started today, i.e., 30 November 2021, and will run until 6 December 2021. The items available at the event are as follows:

AWM Wavebreaker Kaze 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 December) Seabreeze Trooper (Bottom) Seabreeze Trooper (Top) Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate Stormbound Mizu Bundle 1x Cube Fragment M1917 – Wavebreaker Kaze Waterworks Trooper (Top) Waterworks Trooper (Bottom)

Users will have the option to remove items that they dislike from the prize pool by checking the option present on the bottom left corner of the reward. Once the items are removed, they can go ahead and draw one at a time at random by spending diamonds.

One of the best aspects of the Faded Wheel is that the items are not repeated. Thus, the overall chances to get the grand prize substantially rise, and so does the cost of drawing the following item from the pool.

Here are the steps to get the new bundle and AWM from the new Faded Wheel:

Step 1: First, you should open Luck Royale and select the newest Faded Wheel.

Step 2: Next, you can remove two items of your choice and finally make the desired number of spins.

It will take eight spins to attain all the rewards.

According to the rules, the current draw cost of the diamonds is 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499, respectively.

Gun skin and bundle in Free Fire

The new AWM skin (Image via Free Fire)

The new AWM spin packs a punch with enhanced attributes since there is a buff in the rate of fire and armor penetration at the cost of slight moment speed. Furthermore, the blue aesthetics provide a pleasing appearance.

The new Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

However, as the name implies, the Stormbound Mizu Bundle is based on a sea concept and hence has a blue look. Moreover, the blue sea aura on the arms adds to its beauty.

The overall number of diamonds incurred to obtain 1082 diamonds makes it cost-effective for players since there is a permanent gun skin and the Stormbound Mizu Bundle. Usually, such exclusive bundles themselves cost 899 diamonds and above. Also, attaining a permanent gun skin costs a fortune.

Edited by Shaheen Banu