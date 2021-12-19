5 best Free Fire guns for dealing high damage in close combats

Free Fire's weapon arsenal contains a variety of weapons for engaging in fights at different ranges. Generally, players at the higher levels always carry a gun for dealing in close-range combat because, in many cases, users will find themselves close to their enemies.

It is widely accepted that SMGs and shotguns are the most effective weapons for fighting at this range since players use them swiftly to slaughter their opponents with ease. While there is an extensive list of guns even in this category, this article dives into a few that the users can utilize.

Explore these weapons for close range in Free Fire

5) MP5

MP5 and its stats (Image via Free Fire)

The MP5 comes with decent damage, a very high fire rate, and a good magazine capacity. Players can unload the entire gun and dish out great damage to the opponents even when not standing very close to the opponents.

Another advantage is its quick reload speed, better accuracy, and range compared to a few of its counterparts. Moreover, stability makes it a great beginner-friendly weapon. If users find MP5-X then, it is even better.

4) MAG-7

MAG-7 and its stats (Image via Free Fire)

Though MAG-7 has the lowest damage in the shotgun category, its highest fire rate easily makes up for it. Users can spam through their enemies on the go with a magazine size of eight. After its release, the gun was first buffed in the OB27 update. Its effective range has recently been reduced along with several other SMGs.

Even after the nerf, MAG-7 can be an excellent choice. However, users will have to be careful while spraying as the bullet spread will be considered after a few shots.

3) MP40

MP40 and its stats(Image via Free Fire)

MP40 possesses an insane fire rate in Free Fire at 83. The SMG is stable at close range but becomes relatively ineffective with the increase in distance. Moreover, the gun's with a lower magazine size can be deemed a drawback as it would not be easy to fight in close range with this weapon.

However, for people who do not wish to use a shotgun, MP40 could better spray at the enemies.

2) M1014

M1014 and its stats (Image via Free Fire)

The M1014 has long been a widely used shotgun and is particularly strong at close range. It poses a great threat with great damage and a decent fire rate. In terms of attachment, users can employ a stock to improve the gun.

Users will not worry about reloading often if they miss out on shots like the M1887 because of the six rounds, enabling them to mow down opponents quickly.

1) M1887

M1887 and its stats (Image via Free Fire)

M1887 takes first place on the list due to its insanely good damage and great armor penetration in the shotgun category. The double-shot shotgun fires 10 pellets in a one-shot which can deal 170 damage to the torso, implying that just two shots in close range on the body will knock down the opponent.

The gun has no spaces for attachment but quickly destroys the opponents in the range. However, users must be accurate enough to hit the shots.

Note: The choice of weapon is subjective and the list below is based on the writer's preference.

