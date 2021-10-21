5 best Free Fire guns with highest damage after OB30 Update

Free Fire gives players access to an array of weapons on the battlefield, and they are further classified into a variety of categories such as SMGs, ARs and sniper rifles. Among the different types of guns, each has its own unique purpose.

Many players prefer playing aggressively, and consequently, they tend to search for the weapons that can deal the most significant damage in the game. This will enable them to decimate their opponents quickly.

Note: The firearms listed below are based on the damage stats present on Free Fire's official website. This is not a comparison between the weapons.

The M1887 deals the greatest damage of 100 in Free Fire

5) M82B

This weapon can penetrate through Gloo Walls (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 90

M82B takes the fifth spot on this list and boasts a damage stat of 90, making it quite potent on the battlefield for mid/long-range engagements. Many players use this sniper rifle for its remarkable ability to penetrate through Gloo Walls.

It also has a quicker reload speed when compared to the other weapons of its category.

4) AWM

AWM is incredible for long-range fights (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 90

AWM, which is probably the most prevalent sniper in Garena Free Fire, has the ability to deal hefty damage. It comes with a pre-equipped 8x scope, and on top of this, gamers can also equip several attachments to it, including the Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip and Magazine.

Equipping them would enable individuals to further enhance the performance of the gun.

3) M1014

M1014 can be used by players in close-range combat (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 94

The M1014 is a weapon in the shotgun class and has a pretty high damage output. Using this gun, players will be able to quickly decimate their foes in close-range encounters. It has a magazine size of six, which is the second-highest in its category.

2) SPAS12

SPAS12 has the second highest damage in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 94

SPAS12 is another great shotgun that can deal immense damage. Two attachments can be equipped to the weapon, namely, magazine and stock. However, as it is a single-fire weapon, users will have to be accurate, or else they will end up dead.

1) M1887

The M1887 can deal heavy damage in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 100

M1887 has the highest damage statistics in Garena Free Fire. There is only a two-round magazine for this weapon, and similar to all the other shotguns, players must be accurate with it.

Missing a shot will land them in grave problems as enemies will have ample time to finish them.

Disclaimer: Apart from the AWM and M82B, numerous other weapons also have a damage stat of 90.

