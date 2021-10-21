How to play Free Fire on PC: BlueStacks emulator installation guide and requirements

Gamers can use emulators to play Free Fire on their PC/Laptop. On the internet, there are tons of unique ones, all of which have different features that enhance the gaming experience for the users.

Because of its fluidity and simple user interface, BlueStacks is arguably the best option for gamers. A few of its key features are Smart Controls, HD Graphics, and High FPS.

BlueStacks is among the most popular emulators that the players can use (Image via BlueStacks)

However, many players are unaware of the installation process and search for instructions on installing the game on their PC. Here are further details on the same.

Playing Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks

Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements of the BlueStacks emulator:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 or above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Minimum 4GB of RAM.

Storage: Over 5GB Free Space.

Latest graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor that has a single thread benchmark score of over 1000.

Graphics: Graphics with a benchmark score of above or equal to 750.

Virtualization enabled on your PC/Laptop.

RAM: 8GB or higher

Storage: SSD

(Source: support.bluestacks.com)

Steps to download Free Fire on BlueStacks

Gamers would first have to download the emulator from its official website. Clicking here will redirect the player to its website.

Step 1: Once the emulator’s file is downloaded, users will install it on their PCs.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, they can open BlueStacks and log in through their accounts.

After clicking on this icon, the Google Play Store will open in the emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 3: Next, gamers can boot up the Google Play Store application and search for “Garena Free Fire” through the search bar.

Step 4: There will be an “Install” button on their screens, and players can tap on that to install the latest version of Free Fire on their PCs.

Also Read

Users can login to their accounts to enjoy Free Fire on BlueStacks (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Finally, they can open the game’s application and sign in through their accounts.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Srijan Sen