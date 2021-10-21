Top 5 tips for mastering the AWM in Free Fire

The AWM is considered by many to be the best sniper rifle in Free Fire. The weapon offers high damage and good range and can be fitted with a number of attachments to make it more lethal in combat.

Although anyone can use the AWM, mastering it is a different thing altogether. The weapon has many basic and advanced combat features that players need to perfect in order to master the weapon. Thankfully, with the help of a few easy tips, players can begin to perfect this weapon in combat.

Using the muzzle attachment can help master the AWM in Free Fire (and 4 more tips)

5) Always aim down sight when shooting

The AWM in Free Fire is a high-precision weapon, and players need to give it the respect it deserves to master it. Unlike other weapons in-game that are accurate at hipfire, players need to aim down sight while using the AWM to land perfect shots.

In addition to simply being able to see the target better, players can keep their headshot count high by landing accurate shots on target, dealing devastating damage to opponents.

4) Look for vantage points to gain better shooting angles

While the AWM can be used at close range, it is a great weapon to use when targets are far out in the distance. Free Fire Players with tight aim should look for vantage points or high ground to gain a better angle when shooting.

With the help of angles, players will be able to land headshots with ease and eliminate the target with minimum effort. This is great during a clutch situation when opponents are large in number.

3) Use the muzzle attachment

While the silencer attachment on the AWM in Free Fire is good for campers and players who enjoy a bit of stealth, the muzzle is good for those looking to deal extra damage at a longer range.

Players should prioritize finding this attachment if they plan on using the AWM as their primary weapon during a match. This will allow them to gain an edge in combat due to slightly higher damage output.

2) Use Maro or Laura to gain a combat advantage

While skills play a major role in mastering the AWM, players can max out the effectiveness of the weapon by using two Free Fire characters:

Maro Laura

Both of them are effective in their own right, and in given situations, they can really make a difference in combat, allowing players to gain the upper hand and secure an elimination.

Maro's 'Falcon Fervor' ability increases the damage output of a weapon the further away the player is from the target, while Laura's 'Sharp Shooter' ability allows players to gain increased accuracy while being scoped in.

Although Maro's skill deals more damage, Laura's ability allows players to be more accurate, which is highly beneficial in the heat of battle as more headshots can be landed from any range.

1) Utilize the emote button as a larger crosshair

One of the lesser-known secrets of Free Fire is using the emote button to create a secondary fixed crosshair for the weapon. This is a legal trick that players can use in-game and is highly beneficial when using long-range weapons.

To execute this trick, players need to customize their HUD by dragging the emote button to the center of the screen and placing it slightly above the natural crosshairs. This will allow players to quick scope and hipfire with higher accuracy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

