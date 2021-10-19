5 tips for Free Fire players to improve hipfire accuracy and hit more headshots

The hipfire system in Free Fire is by far one of the best things about the game. Players new to the battle royale genre won't take long to fit in and figure out gunplay due to the simplicity of the aiming system.

However, those looking to master the hipfire system will have to put in a bit of hard work. By following a few tips and putting in a few hours of practice, players will be able to hipfire opponents at long distances with high accuracy.

Five great suggestions for improved hipfire accuracy and more headshots in Free Fire

5) Try to remain stationary when firing

While not one of the smartest decisions to make during firefights, remaining stationary while firing is an excellent way to increase accuracy while shooting in hipfire mode.

However, over time, Free Fire players will have to transition to slowly moving and shooting to maximize their combat proficiency. This takes lots of practice, and with each weapon functioning differently, figuring out the best way to fire and move will take some time.

4) Fire in short bursts to avoid wasting bullets

One of the easiest ways to improve hipfire accuracy in Free Fire is to shoot in short bursts. This will not only allow users to be more accurate but will even help conserve ammunition.

Gamers need to show some restraint from emptying a magazine on a target. Although it may seem like a good idea to keep shooting at an opponent, most bullets won't even hit their mark after a certain point.

3) Use D-bee's "Bullet Beats" ability to gain an advantage

Usually, during hipfire mode, moving too much will result in a loss of accuracy as the weapon's crosshair bloom will rapidly increase. However, by spending a few diamonds, players can overcome the issue altogether.

Rather than receiving an accuracy decrease while moving and shooting, with D-Bee's "Bullet Beats" passive ability, users will gain accuracy while moving and firing. This is highly beneficial for gamers who enjoy the hipfire mode and move around a lot.

2) Ensure that the target is within the weapon's range

All weapons in Free Fire have a certain range. Depending on this, bullets will either miss their target or hit. Players need to understand which weapons will be effective at which range.

For example, a sniper can be used at point-blank range as well as for long-range combat. However, a pistol will only work for close to mid-range engagements. Opponents who are too far away will take minimal damage as the projectile will fail to reach them.

1) Fire single shots to score more headshots

Scoring headshots while in the hipfire mode is rather tricky in Free Fire. Without aiming down sight, gamers have to carefully aim to execute headshots. This can become rather difficult while constantly shooting at the target.

Also Read

To overcome this issue, users should fire single shots at the target. This will keep recoil and crosshair bloom to the lowest, giving them complete control of the weapon and enabling them to land each shot flawlessly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Which one is better? Hipfire. ADS. 0 votes so far