5 best Android flagship phones of 2022

2022 was a great year for Android flagship enthusiasts. As we approach the end of the month of December, anyone in the market for a high-end device will be spoiled for choices in the Holiday Sale.

This year’s best models offer something for everyone. From people who prioritize camera functionalities, a dedicated gaming phone, to those who prefer longevity of support, or to whom software features matter the most, the options are plentiful.

The modern day Android flagship has come very far in the last 10 years. These are incredibly powerful devices that are no less than any laptop in terms of utility. This is one of the reasons a lot of people prefer their smartphones to be flagship devices, because this provides them with an incredibly powerful product that can work around the clock without stuttering.

Even though the mid-range phones of today have become powerful and sufficient for average users, the unmatched performance and utility offered by a flagship is simply not seen in mid-tier products. This article takes a look at five of the best Android flagship devices to invest in as the year approaches an end.

5 Android flagships of 2022 that are incredibly powerful and feature-rich

1) Google Pixel 7 series

If there ever was a phone that would be remembered as a major turning point in the company’s history, it would be the Pixel 7 series from Google. Last year, the tech giant was under a lot of pressure from the community due to its bug-riddled experience in the Pixel 6 series. It became so frustratingly bad for some that they had to give up on using the phone entirely.

Then came the Pixel 7 launch with Android 13 out of the box, and it seems Google has finally figured out the hardware and the software after a few initial hiccups.

The Pixel 7 from Google is a well-optimized, efficient, uncannily smart, and reliable Android flagship. It has been released in two variants, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The latter device offers more battery capacity and a higher refresh rate screen, to name a few.

Google also opted to price the two devices in such a way that they severely undercut the competition, while offering one of the best camera setups for still-image capture, thanks to brilliant post-processing.

Both the devices offer good hardware, which is well suited for today’s demanding needs. The screens are sharp and detailed while the storage is fast and lag free. Combine this with the long years of software support and you have a device that can easily last for a good four years before it starts to get outdated.

Pros

Well-optimized software.

Excellent cameras.

Good battery life.

Lots of AI and machine-learning features not found anywhere else.

Longer software support cycle compared to most OEMs.

Guaranteed Day One updates.

Cons

Samsung offers longer software support than Google’s own OS.

Other Android skins are more feature-rich than Google’s, but this is slowly changing.

2) Samsung S22 Ultra

Many were disappointed when Samsung declared that the Note series would no longer continue in production. Instead, they had something even better in their arsenal, the Ultra series. With their latest and greatest iteration, the developer has perfected the formula to such an extent that if you can pay for it, this is hands-down the best phone experience available today.

The screen on the device is incredibly vibrant and sharp, perhaps the best in the Android flagship landscape. Although massive, the display is optimally utilized when used with an S pen accessory.

There was a time when phablets were all the rage. Unfortunately, what they provided was nothing more than a phone with a bigger screen. Now with the Ultra series, Samsung has infused a new life in this subspecies that truly lives up to its bigger screen moniker while offering more utility.

The S22 Ultra is also no slouch when it comes to performance. The phone blazes past anything and everything thrown its way with plenty of battery left in the tank to last a full day of usage. It is, however, better to skip the base variant that offers a meager 8 GB of RAM and instead go for the 12 GB variant.

Pros

Longest software support cycle.

Best camera experience.

S Pen Utility.

Good battery life.

Smooth and fast performance.

Cons

Extremely pricey.

Too big of a screen makes handling tricky.

3) ASUS ROG Phone 6 series

A lot of OEMs have tried their hands at gaming phones but none have made the field their own like Asus has with their ROG lineup. Year after year, the ROG phones have built upon their reputation as gaming devices that are far superior and offer incredible performance at a much cheaper price.

As a unique offering, Asus has added something that they call Airtriggers, which function much like trigger controls on a controller but with substantially less heft and input. Thankfully, they provide good haptic feedback, making the gaming experience versatile and accurate.

The ROG phone also tops the list of benchmarks among Android flagship phones despite featuring the same internal hardware, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This is achieved thanks to the well-engineered cooling solutions provided on board.

When combined with a screen with the highest touch sampling rate, an extremely high refresh rate, and a stellar battery capacity of 6000mAh, the ROG Phone 6 becomes the only Android flagship to game on for several hours at a stretch, without so much as breaking a sweat.

It is recommended to get the base variant of the ROG Phone 6, since the costlier one adds a screen at the back, which does little to enhance the gameplay.

Pros

Highest touch sampling rate for minimum input lag.

High refresh rate screen.

Good and reliable software.

Outstanding battery life.

Cooling provided for that much more performance.

Cons

Average cameras.

Software support cycle not long.

4) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Foldable phones were perhaps destined to make a comeback in the form of modern smartphones. Almost everyone remembers the days of Moto Razr foldable models with upbeat nostalgia. Quite literally banking on this, Samsung entered the waters of a foldable Android flagship a few years back. Back then, the Flip series was perhaps only good for the most hellbent of enthusiasts.

Now, however, Samsung has refined their approach so much that it is easy to recommend the Flip 4 not just as a foldable device, but also as a great Android flagship.

The Flip 3 made sacrifices on things like good battery life, but the Flip 4 has improved in that aspect significantly since last year. It is now easily possible to get almost a full day of use from the phone. The screen at the back also offers good functionality in the form of a viewfinder for cameras and seeing notifications without having to manually open the device.

The best feature yet is the usage of the device as a camcorder while recording videos and taking photos. This offers significantly more control and flexibility while using the device, easily one-handed as well.

Pros

Compact form factor as a foldable Android flagship.

Smartphone experience similar to any non-foldable device.

Good long-term software support.

Good cameras.

Cons

Pricey for a similarly specced non-foldable Android flagship.

Battery, although decent, isn’t for power users.

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If flip phones aren’t one's cup of tea, the tablet-like experience offered by the Z Fold 4 is truly unique and unseen, though it comes at a hefty price tag.

This unique Android flagship folds vertically to become a smartphone with a standard form factor, while when unfolded, a multi-tasking beast of a tablet. Unfortunately, the lack of an S Pen is disappointing, as you need to pay more for the same.

The Z Fold 4 also uses Android 12L as its operating system as the OS was designed with larger screens in mind. This ensures the device can fully utilize the massive screen space for truly astounding multi-tasking capabilities, like running four applications at a time in a single screen space.

Samsung has also managed to significantly improve the camera and battery life of its foldable Android flagship. The device can easily last an entire day of usage.

As for performance, the presence of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 gives the Fold 4 all the juice it needs to run fast and smoothly.

Pros

Good cameras.

Unmatched multi-tasking capabilities.

Good software and long-term support offered.

Two-in-one experience makes it very versatile.

Cons

Extremely pricey.

Cater to a niche market segment.

This year the Android flagship experience saw a lot of entrants, ranging from $749 to a staggering $1700. This just means that there is an option available for almost all use-case scenarios. If the aforementioned companies can keep up with what they have achieved on these phones this year, 2023 is looking good for flagship enthusiasts.

