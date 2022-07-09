5 best wireless charging gaming phones in 2022

A good gaming phone is a must for any professional player who wants to make a career in this ever-growing field. Phones with additional benefits make life easier for gamers as well as enhance their gaming experience.

Benefits like good battery life, powerful gaming processors, and more make their in-game experience even better.

Another benefit that helps enhance the gaming experience is wireless charging. This additional feature is available on most latest gaming phones.

Wireless charging helps users avoid many wires connected to the phone and makes it easier for them to hold their phones.

Latest wireless charging gaming phones players need to try

5) Samsung S22 Ultra

Cost: $799

$799 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a speedy gaming phone with anti-illness features and a trustworthy Android gaming experience. A passable Android tablet is produced by slightly enhancing the camera, CPU, and build quality and adding wireless charging features while maintaining the greatest features of the S21.

It is the perfect gaming device due to its Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gaming CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Users may play titles like Genshin Impact and Clash of Clans for extended periods without suffering heating issues thanks to the 5000 mAh battery life.

4) Google Pixel 6 Pro

Cost: $1099

$1099 Battery: 5003 mAh

5003 mAh Processor: Google Tensor Octa-core

This gaming phone earns its rightful spot on this list thanks to the new Tensor chips, wireless charging capabilities, and a gorgeous display. Even though the Google Pixel 6 Pro lacks the bells and whistles of a custom UI, a great processor improves its performance for gaming and everyday use.

The cameras are undoubtedly among the best on any phone in 2022, superb in the classic Pixel lineage. Battery life and RAM will allow gamers to stream graphic-intensive games like PUBG and Clash Royale. The dual speakers on the gadget are a bonus.

3) Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G

Cost: $1235

$1235 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-core

Oppo is a top gaming phone brand worldwide whose devices are a bit pricey but well worth the money. With wireless charging, Octa-core CPUs, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 technology, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G enhances the gaming experience.

With 8 GB of RAM, it can handle any graphically demanding game, including COD Mobile and BGMI. Professional players will find the smartphone's 6.7-inch display screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz excellent.

Its incredibly impressive extra features include a 5000 mAh battery life, a 50 MP back camera, and a 32 MP front camera.

2) OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $798

$798 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The most recent and greatest OnePlus product is the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor capable of running the game at a decent 60 frames per second with high graphics settings.

The tablet also has a wireless charging capability and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for games like BGMI and Fortnite. The battery life of high graphics-intensive titles is largely unaffected by the 10 Pro's large 5000 mAh battery, which is a relief.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

$1099 Battery: 4352 mAh

4352 mAh Processor: A15 Bionic

With an A15 Bionic processor and 6 GB of RAM, Apple's most recent iPhone takes the top spot among the best gaming phones with wireless charging. The premium CPU and wireless charging option help provide users with the best possible gaming experience.

It is suitable for graphically demanding games like Fortnite and COD Mobile, thanks to its 128 GB storage capacity that can be increased to 512 GB. Gamers should choose the iPhone 13 Pro Max because it has all the new updates and costs the same as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

