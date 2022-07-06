5 best 5G gaming processors in mobile phones (2022)

Every year, a number of mobile gaming processors make their debut in the smartphone market. Each one is distinct and the ideal processor for mobile devices. A narrow line separates each processor's capabilities, and this differentiation is important in phones, like battery life, camera, display, and more.

Some can produce a terrific overall experience, while others can give you better gaming performance or high-quality visuals. Any smartphone processor that controls the device's operations can improve the quality of your game and gameplay. The following is a list of five best.

5) Qualcomm

Snapdragon India @Snapdragon_IN The Qualcomm #Snapdragon 888 #5G mobile platform brings an arsenal of features for an unrivalled experience for elite gamers everywhere. Conquer every battle with desktop-level features. spr.ly/6014HCjNp The Qualcomm #Snapdragon 888 #5G mobile platform brings an arsenal of features for an unrivalled experience for elite gamers everywhere. Conquer every battle with desktop-level features. spr.ly/6014HCjNp

With Snapdragon 765 in its upper midrange series and Snapdragon 865 in its flagship line, Qualcomm began manufacturing integrated 5G-enabled chipsets. All Qualcomm gaming processors currently support 5G. The latest processor from Qualcomm was released in the low-cost segment, the Snapdragon 480.

Qualcomm processors are suitable for graphically demanding games like Clash Royale and BGMI. For the finest in-game experience and graphic quality, players should purchase smartphones with Snapdragon 480. Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 is the latest processor by Qualcomm, which is currently available in phones like Samsung S22 Ultra, Realme GT 2 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro, ASUS Zenfone 9, and more.

4) MediaTek

With its Dimensity 1000 line of gaming processors, Mediatek has started producing chips with built-in 5G modems. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and 1000+ are included in this. Some flagship devices use the potent Dimensity 1000 series.

However, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 700 and 800 series to deliver 5G to mid-range devices. These now include the Dimensity 700, 720, 800, 800U, and Dimensity 820 from MediaTek. These are typically found in Redmi phones and are ideal for games like PUBG and Genshin Impact.

Top mobile phones that use the MediaTek Helio processors include Nokia G20, Samsung Galaxy A32, OnePlus Nod 2, Realme X7 Max, and more.

3) Apple Bionic

Apple @Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with A15 Bionic chip and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with A15 Bionic chip and a huge leap in battery life.

Apple is no doubt one of the top gaming phones in the world and is usually used by professional gamers to have the best in-game experience. The processors used by Apple are Bionic, which are gaming processors ideal for games like PUBG and COD Mobile.

Apple started producing 5G integrated processors from the Apple iPhone 12 Mini series. After that, all the models have Bionic 13 and 14, which helps enhance the gaming experience and supports 5G networks. The A15 Bionic is Apple's processor by Apple and is available in iPhone 13, iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and more.

2) Samsung

In addition, Samsung offers several 5G-capable processors for its top models. However, in some countries, including the USA, the Korean company is well recognized for using Qualcomm's Snapdragon CPUs on its flagship products.

With the Exynos 9820, which powered the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the company began supporting 5G. The Samsung Exynos 9825, which powers the Galaxy Note 10, was released. Samsung started using the latest Exynos 990 chipsets, which were also 5G enabled, with the Galaxy S20 series. Exynos is currently used in Samsung Galaxy M12, A12, F12, M21, S21 Ultra, and more.

1) Huawei

On its top 5G-ready devices, Huawei is renowned for using its HiSilicon Kirin series gaming CPUs. HiSilicon Kirin 980 was the company's first chipset to support the next-generation network.

Although Huawei later launched an updated version of the chipset, paired with the Balong 5000 Modem, which now supports 5G networks, the original Kirin 980 did not. For graphically demanding titles like Fortnite and Genshin Impact, Huawei CPUs work well. Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 9000 is the latest gaming processor by Huawei, which is available in Mate X2, Mate 40, P50 Pro, Mate 40 Pro, and more.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

