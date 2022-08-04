ROG Phone 6 Pro takes top spot in AnTuTu benchmark

The first few phones, with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, are finally out and as expected, the recently announced ROG Phone 6 Pro has topped the AnTuTu benchmark leaderboard.

Although the new 8+ Gen 1 chipset is being positioned as a mild upgrade over its predecessor, the scores indicate a considerable performance bump in many devices. Read on to find out more about this new chipset and the smartphone that is making the most of it.

ROG Phone 6 Pro set to be the next "Best Gaming Phone"?

The newest addition to the ROG mobile lineup comes offers a variant which has a massive 18 GB RAM capacity along with 512 GB of storage.

This variant was used for the test and it put up a score of over 1.1 million points on the AnTuTu leaderboards. It should be noted that the same device with a different RAM and ROM combo will not have the same scores

Some devices that the phone beat out for the top spot include the Asus Zenfone 9, Red Magic 7, and the Black Shark 5 Pro.

That being said, realistically, the 6 Pro does not offer that significant an upgrade over its predecessor in terms of performance. The upgrades here are to the display quality, touch sampling rate, and a partial overhaul of the classic ROG design language.

These changes are geared towards making the phone an equally excellent day-to-day use phone while continuing to provide the stunning gaming performance it promises.

Rumors of Asus branching out into more affordable gaming phones have not yet seen any official updates but seem likely given the increasing popularity of non-flagship devices that have started to increase in today's market.

OnePlus is a recent example of the profits that can be earned by entering the mid-range market, with its line of Nord and Nord CE devices.

Interestingly, AnTuTu put out rankings for the best performing phones in the sub-flagship and mid-range categories as well. The OnePlus 10R 5G (8+128) packing the Dimensity 8100-Max, and the Nothing Phone (8+256) with the Snapdragon 778G won the top spots in those categories, respectively.

Fans will be interested in seeing how the August rankings turn out as the release of two major competitors to the ROG Phone are expected in the form of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the Red Magic 7S.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

