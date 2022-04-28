5 Realme smartphones that support PUBG Mobile at 60 FPS

In today's world, no mobile gamer buys a phone without getting a read on how PUBG plays on it. One of the brands the mobile gaming community is heavily leaning toward these days is the ex-BBK giant, Realme.

Originally positioned as a mid-range/flagship-killer brand, Realme has now grown to serve consumers interested in various products across the price spectrum. This is great news for PUBG fans who are interested in the brand, as it has multiple phones on offer that can support the game in high settings.

This article includes the top mobile phones for gamers from the Chinese giant that they can use to play PUBG. It should be noted that all devices on the list can only support PUBG in high settings only with a stable network connection.

Best Realme phones that are perfect for PUBG Mobile fans

5) Realme 9 5G

Pros: Display, battery, value for money

Cons: Camera, bloatware, build quality

One of the most talked-about devices from last month, a month which saw the release of a whole lot of devices in this price segment, the 9 5G is an upgrade over the already formidable Realme 9 from February. The MT 6833 Dimensity processor with a large, high-quality IPS LCD screen means PUBG fans will be satisfied with this budget device.

Mobile gamers, particularly those who partake in Battle Royale games like PUBG, are all too familiar with the importance of a big battery. And Realme delivers on that need with an ample 5000 mAh battery. This mammoth battery can also be recharged quickly with an in-box 18W fast charger.

Price: $259/15,999 INR

Specs: IPS LCD, 90Hz 6.5-inch, MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm), Mali-G57 MC2, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, Li-Po 5000 mAh, fast charging 18W

4) Realme GT

Pros: Flagship-level performance, excellent design, build quality, display

Cons: No wireless charging, no waterproofing, average camera for the price

This flagship device from 2021 is one of the best deals that one can get in the smartphone space today. Its specs are more than competent to deal with anything a heavy user might want to use it for, including indulging in long PUBG sessions.

The massive battery and display aid the gaming experience here; the device is designed to ensure heating issues aren't a problem even with extensive usage.

The main selling point of this device, compared to newer midrangers, is that it comes with an SD 800 series processor, which means that it will continue to deliver the same level of impressive performance for years to come. This is something most mid-range processors lack.

All that said, the age of the device means that it will receive one update less than newer phones.

Price: $329/24,000 INR

Specs: Super AMOLED, 120Hz HDR10+ 6.43-inch, SD 888, Adreno 660, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 4500 mAh, 65W fast charging

3) Realme 9 Pro+

Pros: Battery, excellent camera, multi-color design

Cons: No waterproofing, average secondary lenses

Leading the company's 9 series, the 9 Pro+ is a power-packed midranger that delivers an exceptional experience when you play PUBG on it, despite being a camera-centric device. The refresh rate does leave something to be desired given the price point, but the display itself is vibrant and offers vivid colors and deep blacks.

The high-quality AMOLED panel is also ideal for players who like to tweak color settings in PUBG to make enemies more visible. A long update cycle has also been promised for this phone, along with OTA updates to further boost performance. So this phone will be a long-term investment for PUBG fans.

The heart rate monitoring feature is also a nice addition for health-conscious consumers.

Price: 24,000 INR (currently not available in the US but sells for between $300 to $350)

Specs: Super AMOLED, 90Hz 6.4-inch Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Dimensity 920, Mali G-68, 256 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 4500 mAh, 60W fast charging.

2) Realme GT 2

Pros: Cheaper than GT 2 Pro

Cons: Average speaker output, bad secondary sensors, no waterproofing

The GT 2 is the latest addition to the segment Realme is most popular in, the "flagship killer" space. It packs the latest and greatest GPU and CPU, similar to the flagship phones it's pitting itself against. But some compromises have been made to the display and cameras to help keep the price low.

The main tradeoffs here are the lack of an LTPO display and the quality of the secondary camera sensors. The main camera and the AMOLED display provided here are perfectly adequate for most users, and only the most eagle-eyed PUBG fans will notice these tradeoffs.

The GT 2 is an excellent offering that is significantly cheaper than its big brother, the GT 2 Pro. Users for whom only PUBG performance and battery are priorities can save themselves some money by going with the GT 2.

Price: $664/34,999 INR

Specs: AMOLED, 120 Hz HDR10+ 6.62-inch, SM8350 SD 888 5G, Adreno 660, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 65W fast charging.

1) Realme GT 2 Pro

Pros: cheapest SM8450 phone, LTPO AMOLED Display

Cons: No wireless charging, 144Hz refresh rate

The first proper flagship phone from Realme, the GT 2 Pro, had content creators and tech journalists in shock at the amount of value it was providing at its price point. Best-in-class display, a gigantic battery, revamped software, and much more make this mobile phone a sweet deal for PUBG players and everyone else who enjoys getting the most for their money.

A recurring problem even with some expensive Realme phones, the average camera was paid a great deal of attention here as the phone's cameras are comparable to many of the flagships that are camera specific, like the Pixel 6. Excellent image processing required Realme to include a great GPU that will further elevate the experience for PUBG players.

To put it simply, this is the absolute best that Realme has to offer, and it is guaranteed to offer one of the best PUBG experiences money can buy.

Price: $749/50,000 INR

Specs: LTPO2 AMOLED, 120 Hz HDR10+ 6.7-inch, SM8450, Adreno 730, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 5000 mAh 65W fast charging.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh