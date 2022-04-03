5 best phones for BGMI players under INR 12,000 

BGMI has established itself as one of the top battle royale titles in the gaming market. Released as the Indian version of the popular mobile game, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India is played by millions of players across the country on a daily basis. Apart from the new features in the game, the rise in the esports scenario has also attracted a lot of players to grind in-game.

While many players enjoy the game on their high-end devices, there are a lot of players who can only afford low-end phones that have low specifications. With new phones getting introduced in the market quite often, players search for the best devices within a low price range.

Listing the five best phones under ₹12,000 to play BGMI

1) Realme C21Y

Brand Realme Price 8,699 INR Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD Display, 32 GB ROM, Unisoc T610 Processor

Realme's C21Y was released in July 2021, exactly when Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in the country. The mobile gives outstanding performance for a low-budget phone and is a favorite amongst gamers.

The device contains the Unisoc T610 Processor and can run the game in Ultra FPS settings. The 3GB base variant is available under ₹9,000, making it one of the cheapest gaming smartphones.

2) POCO M3

Brand Xiaomi Price 11,999 INR Specifications 6.53" IPS LCD Display, Snapdragon 662 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB ROM

Through POCO, Xiaomi aims to cater to the large number of users who wish to possess gaming smartphones at a pocket-friendly budget. The POCO M3 fulfills that criteria as they can play BGMI in Ultra FPS settings with the help of the phone's Snapdragon 662 processor.

However, the 6000 mAh battery stands as the phone's best feature.

3) Vivo U10

Brand Vivo Price 8,499 INR Specifications 6.35" IPS LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Chip, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB ROM

Vivo U10 is the perfect device for players who desire the thrill of battle royale on a 3 GB RAM device. The phone was introduced for players who want gaming devices at pocket-friendly prices.

Furthermore, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Chipset present inside the phone is amongst the best chipsets available in the market for such low-priced smartphones.

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note

Brand Xiaomi Price 11,999 INR Specifications 6.53" IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB ROM

Priced at ₹11,999 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has become one of the best low-budget phones to run Battlegrounds Mobile India in Ultra FPS settings. The MediaTek Helio G85 Processor will provide users with a decent gaming experience.

Furthermore, the 5020 mAh battery will ensure that they can continue playing for hours at a stretch.

5) Realme Narzo 50A

Brand Realme Price 11,499 INR Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB ROM

Realme Narzo 50A provides BGMI players with a great BR experience on a low budget. Supported by the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, the device continuously tries to give a lag-free experience to its users. Players can enjoy the game in High FPS and Smooth graphics settings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan