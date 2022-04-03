Best BGMI non-gyro sensitivity settings for low-end phones

The match lobby in BGMI has become more competitive in the last few months with an increase in players. This has seen players dwell into the nitty-gritty of the game.

Gyroscopes have also increased with time, and most pro players are seen using it. However, many players who play the game on low-end devices cannot use it as the feature is unavailable on their phones. They must learn how to tweak their sensitivity settings to perform at par with gyro players.

Ideal sensitivity settings for BGMI players who do not use gyroscope

1) Camera Sensitivity

Tweaking Camera sensitivity for non-gyro players (Image via Krafton)

Camera Sensitivity refers to the sensitivity settings on the screen that helps users get a 360-degree view of their surroundings using the eye button in the game.

Here's how non-gyro players can set up Camera Sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity is a sensitivity that requires players to use their thumbs or fingers to control recoil during sprays. ADS Sensitivity (in BGMI) works inversely proportional to Gyroscope Sensitivity. Therefore, non-gyro players have more ADS sensitivity than players who use the gyroscope.

Here's a look at the optimum ADS Sensitivity settings for non-gyro players.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-40 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

What are the best BGMI graphics settings for low-end phone users?

The graphics settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India have several suitable options for users to play the game on devices ranging from low-end to high-end. While users of high-end devices can play the game in the best graphics settings available, low-end device users have limited options and can only play in low graphics settings to get a lag-free experience.

Low-end device users can use the following graphics settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India for the best gaming experience:

Graphics: So Smooth (for 2 GB RAM users) and Smooth (for 3 and 4 GB RAM users)

FPS: High

Anti-aliasing: On

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen