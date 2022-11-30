Pixel 7a renders reportedly leaked: Expected features, price, release date, and more

The Pixel 7a renders reportedly been leaked on Twitter by Steve H. McFly of OnLeaks. The renders show the design inspired by the Pixel 7 line-up while smaller than the standard Pixel 7 series.

Google's Pixel smartphone series is the epitome of rising from one's ashes. There was a time when Google would partner with various OEMs to produce its Nexus line of phones. As one thing led to another, this arrangement never came to fruition as Google had envisioned it, and in successive years, the Pixel series of smartphones were born.

Instead of flooding the market within every price bracket, Google adopted a strategy of 'less is more.' They started marketing this Pixel line-up as the epitome of a pure, premium, and reliable Android experience, and it worked, albeit with a few hiccups here and there.

In successive years, the Pixel has become the go-to smartphone for Android purists. Moreover, with the Pixel 'A' series of smartphones, Google has entered the premium budget segment.

Expected features of Pixel 7a based on leaked renders

Unsurprisingly, the 7a seems to be taking heavily from the parent 7 series in design, at least. The leaked renders indicate a dual camera set-up at the back, while a pinhole camera is set up upfront.

The visor-like housing of the rear cameras is similar to what is available on the Pixel 7 series. The colors available in the renders indicate that the phone will come in white, but Google will likely provide more color options for the Pixel 7a.

If the leaked renders are anything to go by, Google doesn't seem to have trimmed down the chin of the phone. Compared to similarly priced phones in the segment, the Pixel 7a has a thicker bezel at the bottom.

Since last year's Pixel 6a had the same Tensor processor as the flagships, expect something similar for the Pixel 7a. Google has indicated it will not cut corners when it comes to powering its budget offerings but would instead trim the software features compared to its flagships.

The leaks have also pointed at a display made by Samsung with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Last year, the 6a featured a 60 Hz refresh rate only.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 7a may feature a Sony sensor. Similar to last year's Pixel 6a, the newer 7a may have an in-display fingerprint sensor, albeit faster than before. Perhaps an ultrasonic reader would be in order.

Google needs to nail the price

The Pixel 6a has faced stiff competition from premium budget phones like Samsung's A73 and much cheaper but more robust offerings from OnePlus and other Chinese OEMs. If priced correctly, the newer 7a has a lot going in its favor to pull off a massive lead in the competition.

If Google can maintain the pricing within or around $500, it may have a winner, considering the upgrades the 7a may offer over 6a.

Possible release date and availability

Last year's Pixel 6a was announced on May 11 and released on July 28. We are expecting a similar release timeline for the Pixel 7a as well. Initially, Google released the Pixel 6a in a few countries and gradually increased its availability.

Google may also adopt a similar strategy for 7a, all thanks to supply chain issues still somewhat persistent in smartphone manufacturing.

The Pixel 7a is turning out to be a good phone in the premium midrange segment, and if Google nails the specs, features, and prices correctly, the 'A' series line-up will see it become the go-to smartphone for the premium-budget category.

