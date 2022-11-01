The Google Pixel 6A is a budget sub-$500 smartphone launched in May 2022. It comes with the Google Tensor G1 chip and sports the latest Android 12 version update. It will get updated to Android 13 in 2023.

Many Android fans consider the smartphone to be a solid pick over options from other companies, given its value proposition.

In this Black Friday sale, the Pixel 6A is supposed to drop in price significantly, especially because the Pixel 7 series is now available for purchase. Thus, it becomes a solid smartphone to buy. However, users should consider a few factors before doing so.

The Google Pixel 6a is a solid option for many users in this Black Friday sale

The Google Pixel 6a comes with a large OLED 6.1" display that supports HDR technology. The display has an FHD resolution. It packs Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will be upgraded to the next major Android version sometime next year.

The Pixel 6a packs decent hardware. It has a first-gen Google Tensor chip and 6 GB of RAM. The device is powered by a massive 4410 mAh Li-Po cell.

However, the main highlight of the smartphone is its impeccable camera setup. Although not impressive on paper, the cameras come with unmatched processing power that allows them to push high-quality images.

The Google Pixel 6a packs a dual camera setup in the rear. These include a 12.2 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. Users can record up to 4K videos at up to 60 FPS with the rear camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a single 12 MP sensor that is capable of recording videos at up to FHD resolution.

In addition, users can get other great features like 5G connectivity, stereo speakers, under-display fingerprint sensors, and more. In short, no important features are missed out on creating a device at a lower price point.

Thus, the Google Pixel 6a is a solid option for many users who are looking for a clean stock OS experience, good cameras, and a modern smartphone. However, the $449 price tag can be a bit intimidating. Companies like Xiaomi (in some markets) and Samsung have come up with competitive offerings at slightly cheaper price points.

However, in this Black Friday sale, the Google smartphone has dropped significantly in price. On Target, the device sells for $299 in the ongoing sale. This makes it a solid option, as no $300 smartphone can level the Pixel in terms of performance, software experience, and reliability.

Thus, users who are looking for a quality smartphone and are not willing to spend more than $300 should consider the Google Pixel 6a over other options in this Black Friday sale.

The smartphone has garnered several positive reviews over the past few months, and it will not disappoint the average Android fan.

Conclusion

The original $449 price tag of the Pixel 6a can be a bit disheartening. However, considering how much it has dropped in price, many users can consider buying it. The smartphone is a lucrative choice across all categories.

