Could the Google Pixel watch be a proper competition to Apple Watch? Specs, release date, prices, and more

The Google Pixel Watch, which was initially hinted about during Google I/O in May 2022, is set to go on sale. On Thursday, October 6, it will be made available alongside the Google Pixel 7.

Despite the fact that all the on-paper specification elements seem very promising, the Pixel Watch will still need to provide intelligence, health benefits, and seamless integration. These have made the Apple Watch so popular that it can dominate the Android field, especially given the abundance of new health features Apple has added to the Apple Watch Ultra and the most recent watchOS.

The Pixel Watch debuts amid an intense rivalry. Apple introduced three new smartwatch models, the Series SE, Series 8, and Ultra, a little over a month ago, launching its eighth generation of wearables. In the following section, we shall have a comparative analysis and see how the rivals compare.

How does the Pixel Watch stack up against the Apple Watch?

In terms of design, it seems to compete directly with the Apple Watch. However, Google has chosen a circular watch face as opposed to the Apple Watch's rectangular one.

From what has been revealed so far, it already seems classic, light, and extremely elegant. The bezels are anticipated to be smaller in person, despite the possibility that they may be significantly larger than those on other watches.

Tracking accuracy

Google's acquisition of Fitbit means that it is bringing a variety of workouts and health experiences to the new wearable. Google's wristwatch can monitor heart rate, active calories, steps, and even sleep cycles thanks to Fitbit's health tracking technology.

The Google Pixel Watch provides a summary of various sleep stages and overall efficacy for follow-up action, much like the Apple Watch Series 8 does. Customers receive a complimentary six-month Fitbit membership with access to a variety of fitness, breathing, and meditation programs in addition to the metrics for exercise and resting.

Preference of ecosystem

It shouldn't be shocking that Google plans to create a product ecosystem that is as competitive as Apple's, with the Pixel Watch acting as yet another component of their centralized jigsaw. Unsurprisingly, the new watch is incompatible with iPhones and only works with Android devices.

The Wear OS wearable software that comes with the Pixel Watch gives users access to a wide range of Android apps and capabilities, including Google Maps. Additionally, Wear OS incorporates the well-known "Hey Google" voice command to carry out hands-free chores, send texts, and even manage other Google devices in the house.

However, Apple's thriving ecosystem is a major factor in the company's user loyalty and ability to attract new customers. The Series 8 Apple Watch is no different. If you own an iPhone, you'll get unique access to detailed health information, including cycle tracking and sleep patterns, through the Apple Watch.

Women health tracking

A new set of health features designed specifically for women's health debuted with the Apple Watch Series 8. They may track their menstrual cycles and ovulation trends by using watchOS 9 for the aim of body awareness and natural family planning.

The tracking is simple to set up, and Apple guarantees that the user's health information is safe and accessible.

Screen real-estate

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in addition to the characteristic squircle design, but the Google Pixel Watch is only available in a 41mm variant. The former is a bigger and better choice if you want a bigger display to quickly read the text and interact with the device.

Support for crash detection

The Apple Watch Series 8's crash detection capability is another unique feature. It can identify if someone has been in a vehicle accident and can even notify emergency services, thanks to built-in accelerometers and G-force sensing.

Crash detection is now operational for more serious situations, despite the Google Pixel Watch's claim that a fall detection capability will be available this winter.

Aesthetics

Adding to that, the physical design of the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 may be one of their most significant distinctions. The Google Pixel Watch sports a more conventional circular watch face that has rounded sides to resemble a dome and maximizes every square inch of display surface space.

The Google Pixel Watch is the better of the two for people who desire the advantages of a smartwatch without departing from the classic style. It comes in timeless hues including Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold.

Final thoughts

The Pixel Watch doesn't appear to be capable of taking on the Apple Watch just yet. It may not have anything unique going for it outside of the unique look and the Fitbit connection. It will be another Wear OS wristwatch that enters an increasingly crowded market and lacks any features that would make it stand out from the finest Android smartwatches available now.

Android and Pixel fanatics will undoubtedly pick one up without thinking twice, and it helps that Google appears poised to package it with the Google Pixel 7 for free in some areas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far