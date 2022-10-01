5 things to know before switching from Windows to Apple's macOS

Windows and macOS are the two dominant computer operating systems in the market. While the former has been a long-standing leader, the latter has been steadily gaining users in recent years.

Switching from Windows to macOS is a big decision. Making such a switch can be a daunting task, especially if you’re not familiar with the operating system.

If you’re thinking about making the switch, there are a few things you should know before doing so. This article lists some of the key differences between the two operating systems while providing some tips on making the transition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Apple ecosystem benefits and 4 other things to know before switching from Windows to macOS

1) macOS is more secure in general

Ordinary users do not necessarily need antivirus software to keep their Mac secure. The devices do not require any third-party software to keep them safe, which may come as a shock to many individuals.

Fraudsters prefer bigger targets, and macOS still has considerably less market share than Windows. Most importantly, however, Apple safeguards all of its products with a free built-in antiviral defense.

If you use macOS to operate a company, you might want to think about investing in antivirus software for further security. However, you can rely on Mac's in-built security to keep your device secure if you're an ordinary Apple computer user.

2) The switch is not as difficult as you might believe

If you switch from Windows to macOS, you won't necessarily lose all of your previous files. Data can be rapidly transferred from your old PC to your new device with the help of Mac's Migration Assistant.

Each utility folder on Mac devices has a Migration Assistant. When you first turn on your new Mac computer, it will ask you whether you want to move data from another device.

You may transfer your data from Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 to macOS using the program, which is free to download from Apple.

3) Benefits of the Apple ecosystem

The ability to link your iPhone to the rest of the Apple ecosystem will be a major benefit if you own many products from the company.

If you already own an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, or a HomePod, you ought to think about the advantages of connecting them all to an Apple PC.

iCloud synchronization, which enables you to access your images, documents, music, movies, and other content through your account, is the ecosystem's main source of energy.

In other words, once your devices are connected, you will have an iCloud account and an Apple ID, ensuring that all your files are always accessible to you.

4) Context menus work a bit differently on macOS devices

One of the first things you will notice when using the trackpad on a MacBook is the absence of a right-click button. Although it takes some getting used to, the shift will be great once you know what to do.

Windows provides you with a long context menu when you right-click. The right-click feature is still available on Mac devices, but it displays a more comprehensive list of alternatives.

On a Windows computer, you can right-click using the mouse button on the side. On a MacBook, you have to use a trackpad with two fingers.

If you have an Apple mouse or a Mac, you must enable right-clicking by navigating to "System Settings," selecting "Mouse," and turning on "Secondary Click" under the point-and-click section.

5) Dual boot system

You can set up a dual-boot Windows (or Linux, for that matter) on your Mac. You can do this if you're not happy with the macOS experience on your Apple computer or need software that's only available on Windows. Simply utilize the BootCamp installation process found in the applications list's Utilities section.

However, be advised that Bootcamp isn't supported by models with M1 and beyond. If you have such a model, you can use software like Parallels and VMware.

