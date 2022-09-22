5 new features in Windows 11 22H2 update (September 2022)

Microsoft delivered its yearly promise with the first feature update for Windows 11, which was released yesterday. The 2H22 update will be made available to users in a phased manner. Anyone running the Windows 11 2H21 version on their PC will receive the option to download the first major update to one of Microsoft's prized creations.

The update brings about a lot of seemingly small but prominent changes to the user interface. Important features included with Windows 11 like the start menu, taskbar, notification center, and applications like the File Explorer, Task Manager, and others have received worthy tweaks.

5 most significant features of the Windows 11 2H22 feature update

1) Useful changes to the Task Bar and Start Menu

Howard van Rooijen @HowardvRooijen Windows 11 22H2 update applied - finally a start menu / task bar that works. I can feel my blood pressure reducing. Windows 11 22H2 update applied - finally a start menu / task bar that works. I can feel my blood pressure reducing.

The much-loved drag-and-drop support for the Task Bar was not available in Windows 11 upon its release. It was an unwelcome change from Windows 10's offering, leading to many users requesting its return.

The newest feature update has finally brought back the small, but user-friendly feature, and one can now drag and drop files onto applications to the Task Bar for a seamless and productive experience.

Freeing up space on the Start Menu has never been easier, with the latest feature update letting users group apps into folders. This is similar to what Android and iOS devices offer and is a welcome change for those who wish to clear up any mess from their Start Menu.

2) Interesting additions to File Explorer and a Task Manager rennovation

Brad Sams @bdsams Windows 11 22h2 is a good update but it's shipping without File Explorer tabs...those come next month, via another update.



IT will now have better control over updates but I can't help but feel that the almost monthly feature updates convolutes annual releases. Windows 11 22h2 is a good update but it's shipping without File Explorer tabs...those come next month, via another update. IT will now have better control over updates but I can't help but feel that the almost monthly feature updates convolutes annual releases.

Another interesting addition will make File Explorer much easier to use. The popular file directory application will now feature a tabbed interface, letting users open more than one folder under a single application instance. It will be a similar experience to Microsoft Edge, which allows users to open several websites in tabs.

In addition to the tabs, the feature update will also add the ability to pin certain files or folders to the Quick Access page. It should be noted that the feature is presently not shipping with the aforementioned updates; those will be made available next month through an additional patch.

The Task Manager app has also received an overhaul and now features an improved user interface. It sports a new side-bar navigation UI design that seems to work well with the overall look and feel of the operating system.

3) New features catering to users' gaming experience

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84_



• New Controller Bar

• Graphics Improvements

• Improved display latency

• Auto HDR

• Variable refresh rate (VRR)

• New Gaming Features for Microsoft Edge

• Clarity Boost

• Efficiency mode



news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/09/… (Xbox Wire) The Windows 11 2022 Update is Available Today• New Controller Bar• Graphics Improvements• Improved display latency• Auto HDR• Variable refresh rate (VRR)• New Gaming Features for Microsoft Edge• Clarity Boost• Efficiency mode (Xbox Wire) The Windows 11 2022 Update is Available Today• New Controller Bar• Graphics Improvements• Improved display latency• Auto HDR• Variable refresh rate (VRR)• New Gaming Features for Microsoft Edge• Clarity Boost• Efficiency modenews.xbox.com/en-us/2022/09/… https://t.co/34dphh6KVs

The new update will host new features for a smoother gaming experience. Users who depend on controllers for navigation will now have an easier time with the all-new Controller bar. One can access their recently played games or recently used game launchers from it by pressing the Xbox button (or main-menu button) on their controller.

The update also brings some optimizations to games running in windowed mode, letting users experience better display latency, Auto HDR, and variable refresh rate. In addition, there is a new HDR callibration app that allows one to customize features for the times when it is enabled.

4) Clipchamp, the new integrated video editor in Windows 11

ㆅ @WFBrother New built-in video editor for Windows 11: Clipchamp New built-in video editor for Windows 11: Clipchamp 🎥 New built-in video editor for Windows 11: Clipchamp ✨ https://t.co/1oxunBsaYF

Clipchamp could be a very easy way for users to quickly edit videos for sharing purposes, and it is available right under the hood of their operating system. It's free-to-use for basic purposes, but one can choose to go premium with several subscription rates available.

5) Smart App Control redefines in-built security features in Windows 11

Another prominent addition that the Windows 11 2H22 update brings is the new Smart App Control, which is expected to protect the system from file-based malignancies and scripting attacks using an AI model. It is based on the same OS core capabilities as the iconic Windows Defender Application Control.

Interested users can hop into Windows settings to check if the 2H22 update is available for their system. Note that it is not mandatory for users to install, but it is definitely worth it.

